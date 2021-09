UPDATE (8/23): Pixies have decided to cancel their September tour of the United States due to concerns over the current surge in Covid cases spurred by the Delta variant. The list of canceled dates — which includes festival sets at Summerfest in Milwaukee and Riotfest in Chicago — is below. Ticket holders can obtain refunds at the point of purchase. ** Pixies have announced a short U.S. tour for this September. The 11-date trek will launch September 10th at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, and wrap September 26th at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The run will also include sets...