There is a wardrobe quandary draped over one of the top matchups in college football this weekend. Skip Golding simply doesn’t know what to wear. See, Golding has split loyalties when No. 14 Miami takes on No. 1 Alabama in Atlanta at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Golding’s son, Pete Golding, is the defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach for the Crimson Tide. However, the family has held Miami close to their collective hearts for decades. The elder Golding expressed his internal strife when he called The Paul Finebaum show on Friday, according to the Tuscaloosa News.