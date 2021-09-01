Charlotte City Councilmember's Wife, Children Hospitalized From Crash At Bus Stop

Charlotte City Councilmember Tariq Bokhari says his wife and two of his three children were hospitalized Tuesday after a truck hit them a school bus stop. "On the first day of school (for our kindergartner), Krista Keith Bokhari and all 3 kids were at the bus stop drop off. A truck careened around the corner and hit her and two of the kids," Tariq Bokhari wrote in Facebook post Tuesday night.