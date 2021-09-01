Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte City Councilmember's Wife, Children Hospitalized From Crash At Bus Stop

By WFAE
 7 days ago
Charlotte City Councilmember Tariq Bokhari says his wife and two of his three children were hospitalized Tuesday after a truck hit them a school bus stop. "On the first day of school (for our kindergartner), Krista Keith Bokhari and all 3 kids were at the bus stop drop off. A truck careened around the corner and hit her and two of the kids," Tariq Bokhari wrote in Facebook post Tuesday night.

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

