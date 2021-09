It was not unusual in the weeks and months that followed his numbing defeat to Mauricio Lara to find Josh Warrington sitting in the carpark of his local supermarket while his wife Natasha did the weekly shop.So extensive was the shame felt by the British boxing's No 1 hometown hero in the wake of that loss that he could no longer face the idea of being spotted in public by the many fans that would normally cross his path.“There were times when we were going out to the supermarket and I would say to the missus, 'I'll just wait in...