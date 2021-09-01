Premier League: 10 standout deals on deadline day

As we’re in the throes of an international break, it is a good time to step back and review what has happened so far this Premier League season. I don’t think that three games in is enough data to make sweeping predictions from but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some takeaways to be had. We’ve already had a few surprise performances both good and bad as Tottenham is leading the league and Wolves and Arsenal are both in the relegation zone. Two teams have yet to score a goal while only one team hasn’t allowed a goal yet.