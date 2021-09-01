Cancel
Premier League

Premier League: 10 standout deals on deadline day

The Guardian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Ham signed Nikola Vlasic for £25.7m after it became clear they would not be bringing Jesse Lingard back to the club. The 23-year-old Croatia international has been a creative force for CSKA Moscow, making more key passes (167) than any other player in the Russian Premier League since he joined the club permanently from Everton in 2019. He will provide excellent competition for one of the three attacking midfield roles in support of Michail Antonio.

