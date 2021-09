I have been friends with 46-year radio and television veteran Marc Bernier for as long as I can remember. Another friend of mine, commentator and analyst John LeBoutillier, informed me on Sunday morning that Bernier had died at age 62 from COVID-19. Ten days prior, John told me that after spending a week at home sick, Bernier was admitted to a hospital with COVID. When I heard the sad news, I was out for the count at the outset. I couldn't believe it.