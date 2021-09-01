WCV Football Coach Jim Lindsay Explains His Offense

Once again WCV head football coach Jim Lindsay sat down to talk about the 2021 season on the Wahl McAtee Tire & Service Center Guthrie County PM Sports Page. During the interview I asked Coach Lindsay how he would describe his offense. Here’s what he said, “It’s a combination of a lot of things. Last winter we sat down as a staff and evaluated who we had coming back. We kinda sat back and decided what offense fits our offense. It’s very based in a Wing T blocking scheme.” Coach Lindsay would go on to elaborate what that means. “We don’t line up in the traditional Wing T formation per say. But it’s very much grounded in the Wing T philosophy. Down block, down block, kick out.”