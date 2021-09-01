Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

WCV Football Coach Jim Lindsay Explains His Offense

By Jake Williams
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 7 days ago

Once again WCV head football coach Jim Lindsay sat down to talk about the 2021 season on the Wahl McAtee Tire & Service Center Guthrie County PM Sports Page. During the interview I asked Coach Lindsay how he would describe his offense. Here’s what he said, “It’s a combination of a lot of things. Last winter we sat down as a staff and evaluated who we had coming back. We kinda sat back and decided what offense fits our offense. It’s very based in a Wing T blocking scheme.” Coach Lindsay would go on to elaborate what that means. “We don’t line up in the traditional Wing T formation per say. But it’s very much grounded in the Wing T philosophy. Down block, down block, kick out.”

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wcv Football#Red Oak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Failure of Auburn coach Bryan Harsin goes far beyond football field

It’s going to take something different at Auburn, and someone out of the ordinary, to challenge Nick Saban and Kirby Smart for supremacy of the SEC. Say this for new Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. He’s certainly not like the others. No previous ties to Auburn. Check. A maverick who does things his way. Double check. Gold star. Bold underscore.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Paul Finebaum breaks down Ed Orgeron's job security

LSU coach Ed Orgeron had the Tiger fanbase on Cloud 9 after LSU rolled to the 2019 national championship. But coming off a tough 2020, ESPN college football analyst and radio host Paul Finebaum was asked on the Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin show whether the bloom was coming off the rose a bit.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...
College SportstheScore

Orgeron: 'I take responsibility' for LSU's upset loss to UCLA

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is shouldering the blame for the Tigers' shocking 38-27 loss to UCLA. "We didn't perform like we're supposed to at LSU," Orgeron said, according to ESPN's Kyle Bonagura. "It's my responsibility. I told that to the team. Obviously, we're going to look at it schematically, where we've got to get better."
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
Orlando, FLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Gus Malzahn era at UCF gets off to a horrible start

This isn’t the way Gus Malzahn envisioned his UCF head coaching career starting. First of all, the UCF-Boise State game was delayed for over an hour in Orlando due to weather. Then, the game finally started, and UCF drove 62 yards on its opening drive. The Knights ended up driving all the way down to Boise State’s 8-yard-line.

Comments / 0

Community Policy