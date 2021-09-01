Cancel
Premier League

Transfer window verdict: how every Premier League club fared

By Guardian sport
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago

Arsenal

Few clubs can have spent nearly £150m in one transfer window yet left its fanbase feeling utterly demoralised. Arsenal have strengthened in the areas they felt they needed but just how much will the incoming players will raise the overall standard of the first XI? Why spend £24m on Aaron Ramsdale when you already have Bernd Leno? The farcical situation after the Instagram post of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who tried to force a move away from the club before deciding to stay, did not help either. Marcus Christenson

Aston Villa

Losing Jack Grealish was always going to hurt but Villa moved decisively to try to grow nonetheless. Danny Ings and Emi Buendía have already begun scoring but making even an early overall assessment has been difficult owing to injuries and illness throughout the team. Leon Bailey should thrive once fit, Ashley Young’s experience and versatility will be useful and Axel Tuanzebe strengthens defensive cover. Villa may still prove light in central midfield. Paul Doyle

Ashley Young brings valued experience to Aston Villa. Photograph: Ryan Browne/Shutterstock

Brentford

A typically smart window. Brentford got their business done early, with the Norway defender Kristoffer Ajer the standout arrival. The record signing has slotted into Thomas Frank’s backline, while Frank Onyeka has further strengthened their spine. They always have one eye on the future and three England youth internationals, including Daniel Oyegoke, who turned down a new contract at Arsenal in favour of a move across London, represent eye-catching pickups. Ben Fisher

Brighton

The late acquisitions of Marc Cucurella for £15m from Getafe and Abdallah Sima – who will join Stoke on loan after joining from Slavia Prague – completed a largely positive window for Graham Potter. He lost Ben White to Arsenal but kept hold of Yves Bissouma. Enock Mwepu’s arrival from Red Bull Salzburg has added cover in midfield, although they decided against bringing in a direct replacement for White. Ed Aarons

Burnley

A fruitful and, by recent standards, busy window for Sean Dyche has left his defensive options improved considerably with the arrivals of Nathan Collins, Wayne Hennessey and fellow Wales international Connor Roberts. The successful pursuit of long-term target Maxwel Cornet from Lyon has also increased depth at left-back and on either wing, while the return of Aaron Lennon has addressed another key problem area. Andy Hunter

Burnley signed the promising Irish defender Nathan Collins from Stoke. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/INPHO/Shutterstock

Chelsea

The European champions fixed their main weakness, sharpening their attack by signing Romelu Lukaku from Internazionale for £97.5m. They are ready for a title challenge after Lukaku’s arrival, while Thomas Tuchel was pleased to bolster his midfield with the late loan signing of Saúl Ñíguez. There was one major disappointment – the failure to sign the Sevilla defender Jules Koundé. Jacob Steinberg

Crystal Palace

Patrick Vieira’s determination to add more firepower to his squad meant Palace pushed through a move for Odsonne Édouard from Celtic on deadline day – the culmination of a summer of change at Selhurst Park. Joachim Andersen and Marc Guéhi have already made their mark in central defence, while Will Hughes should add considerable guile in midfield. Michael Olise has yet to feature as he recovers from a back injury. EA

Everton

Years of overspending for little reward has caught up with the club and Rafael Benítez’s first window was a frugal, challenging one as a consequence. The supply to, and cover for, Dominic Calvert-Lewin was improved with the bargain £1.7m arrival of Demarai Gray, free signing Andros Townsend and Salomón Rondón. But attempts to strengthen at right-back – a longtime priority – and on the left wing were thwarted. AH

Rafael Benítez will hope to get the best out of Salomón Rondón once again after linking up with the Venezuelan striker for a third time. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Leeds

Marcelo Bielsa has upgraded the left side of his highly efficient team with not only the exciting acquisitions of Daniel James and Junior Firpo but the decision to turn Jack Harrison’s loan from Manchester City into a permanent transfer. Although concerns linger regarding a lack of attacking cover for Patrick Bamford and an overdependence on Kalvin Phillips in central midfield, this remains an improving side. Louise Taylor

Leicester

Brendan Rodgers has addressed all the areas where his squad was weak. Ademola Lookman could prove to be the right-winger Leicester have long needed. Patson Daka has the potential to be Jamie Vardy’s successor. Boubakary Soumaré strengthens midfield and Ryan Bertrand is a sure thing at full-back. The injury to Wesley Fofana made buying Jannik Vestergaard esssential but central defence still looks a fragile area. PD

Liverpool

The club moved swiftly to address the biggest problem of last season with the £36m signing of RB Leipzig central defender Ibrahima Konaté. Since then, however, it has been all quiet on incomings with Liverpool trimming their squad and focusing on contract extensions for key players. Harvey Elliott’s development has helped with midfield options but the squad looks light of attacking cover. AH

Big things are expected of Ibrahima Konaté, Liverpool’s sole summer signing. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

Manchester City

With record goalscorer Sergio Agüero having left at the end of last season, City wanted a striker of the highest rank to replace him but did not even make as much as an offer for Harry Kane after being told he was not for sale. Cristiano Ronaldo then joined Manchester United leaving Pep Guardiola with Jack Grealish as his only main addition. Recouping £25m for Angeliño and Jack Harrison represents decent business and it will be interesting to see how Tommy Doyle fares on loan at Hamburg. MC

Manchester United

Few could have predicted a window like this from United but Ole Gunnar Solskjær will be delighted with the additions of Jadon Sancho, Raphaël Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo. The last of those stole all the attention but the Varane recruitment could prove to be the best in the league. Dan James was allowed to go when Ronaldo came in but quite why the defence and attack was reinforced when it was the midfield that needed it most remains a mystery. MC

Newcastle

The squad is weaker than last season. Granted £22m has been spent on buying last season’s loanee Joe Willock but with Santiago Muñóz academy bound, there have been no other senior signings. Although £200,000 a week has been trimmed from the wage bill through the departures of – among others – Andy Carroll and Christian Atsu, it has left alarming gaps in defence, attack and, most notably, central midfield. LT

Norwich

Contrary to popular belief, Norwich have not been shy to invest, spending more than £50m. But how effective their loan players are – Tottenham’s Oliver Skipp was hugely influential last season – may prove the difference between staying up or going down, with Billy Gilmour and Brandon Williams among those hoping for a similar breakout season under Daniel Farke. Emi Buendía is a big loss and there are doubts whether they have sufficient quality in both boxes. BF

Billy Gilmour has joined Norwich for on a season’s loan from Chelsea. Photograph: Phil Oldham/Shutterstock

Southampton

The early signs are that their shift back towards signing hungry players for modest fees is working. Tino Livramento is the pick of the bunch, Saints beating off competition from top-flight rivals to land the 18-year-old from Chelsea, who inserted a buyback clause. Adam Armstrong provides a welcome attacking spark but the main concern lies at the other end – only relegated West Brom conceded more goals last season – and so they could do with Brazilian defender Lyanco being a hit. BF

Tottenham

It was all about keeping Harry Kane and the mission was accomplished, however messy the process. But is the first XI any stronger when compared with last season? The accent on youthful potential is heavy so much will depend on the adaptation of Emerson Royal and Cristian Romero and the development of Oliver Skipp. Can Dele Alli sustain a revival? The lack of specialist back-up to Kane is a worry. David Hytner

Watford

Another summer of change at Vicarage Road. Thirteen arrivals – some typically left-field – and the departure of club captain Troy Deeney represents the start of a new era. Watford have replenished their midfield and attack – Moussa Sissoko feels a reasonable coup – but Ismaïla Sarr staying is a big boost for Xisco Muñoz. Only Sarr reached double figures for goals in the Championship last season and they will need Emmanuel Dennis to build on his debut goal. BF

West Ham

West Ham hope Croatia international Nikola Vlasic will light up the London Stadium. Photograph: Petr David Josek/AP

They left it late but ended the window in highly encouraging fashion. David Moyes will not be worried about missing out on Jesse Lingard. Alphonse Areola adds competition in goal, Kurt Zouma has strengthened the defence, Alex Kral brings depth in midfield and Nikola Vlasic offers creativity. The only concern is a lack of support for Michail Antonio up front. JS

Wolves

Bruno Lage has not been given all the tools he wanted to do the refurbishing job entrusted to him. The collapse of deals on deadline day leaves Wolves without much depth in central midfield or central defence. On the plus side, they retained Rúben Neves and Adama Traoré, Francisco Trincão looks a promising addition on the wing and Hwang Hee-chan could prove to be the extra striker they needed. PD

The Guardian

The Guardian

