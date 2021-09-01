Michael Zorc: Borussia Dortmund squad in a good position after the transfer window
Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc believes that the squad is in a ‘very good position’ after the summer transfer window. Borussia Dortmund did not make too many changes to their squad in the summer transfer window, but still managed to bring in five new players. Gregor Kobel, Donyell Malen, Marin Pongracic, Soumaila Coulibaly and Abdoulaye Kamara all joined BVB this summer. While Jadon Sancho and Thomas Delaney were the two most notable names to depart.bvbbuzz.com
