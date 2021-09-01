Michael Zorc: Borussia Dortmund squad in a good position after the transfer window

Borussia Dortmund return to Bundesliga action on Friday as they take on TSG Hoffenheim in their final game before next month’s international break. Borussia Dortmund could be in for another tough test on Friday evening as they go up against TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. The Black and Yellows have lost their last two games, and will be determined to get back to winning ways on Friday. But Hoffenheim have made an impressive start to the season, and have suffered just one defeat in their last seven games against BVB.