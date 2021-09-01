Ida remnants to pound Connecticut with record-setting rain. Deadly floods possible, 7 inches may fall in places

What’s left of Hurricane Ida moved over Connecticut Wednesday and will continue on Thursday, dropping up to a half-foot of rain and triggering dangerous and destructive floods. Storms, and even tornadoes, are possible in parts of the state.

The amount of rain that is falling “very, very uncommon,” Rob Megnia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Wednesday. “I fully expect that some areas are going to get at least a daily record if not more.”

The timing couldn’t be worse, after tropical storms like Henri and Elsa flooded streets during what was Hartford County’s third wettest summer on record.

A flash flood watch is in effect throughout the state, with southern Connecticut a “high-risk area,” Megnia said. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said “extremely dangerous and deadly flooding is possible” in southern New England.

How much rain will fall and when?

The National Weather Service forecast early Wednesday called for 3-5 inches in most of the state, although 6 or 7 inches may fall in places.

“There’s a little uncertainty there,” Megnia said.

The risk of flash flooding is high in most of Connecticut, with the exception of the northern part, where it is moderate, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The area south of the Massachusetts Turnpike, or I-90, is generally at greatest risk for flooding, while in Connecticut, the southern part of the state, especially New Haven County, seems to be in the storm’s crosshairs. In that area, 7 inches of rain “definitely is not out of the realm of possibility,” Megnia said.

The flash flooding is expected to be dangerous. Drivers should expect water on roads — some of which may wash out.

NOAA said there is a high risk of excessive rainfall in southern New England with “widespread and potentially life-threatening flash flooding.”

“Extremely dangerous and deadly flooding is possible within this region throughout the rest of the day and into this evening,” it said.

The majority of the rain was expected overnight Wednesday and into Thursday, with rain heavy at times, pouring up to an inch or more an hour.

What areas are prone to flooding?

Places with poor drainage, such as urban areas, are likely to flood. Rivers and streams may overflow their banks.

Spots that don’t usually flood may do so also, Megnia said.

“Expect it to be such a significant event that areas that don’t flood may flood as well,” he said.

How can people stay safe?

People should use “situational awareness” and avoid areas that tend to flood, Megnia said. Commuters — especially those driving Thursday morning — should be flexible about their drive times, if possible.

Most of all, motorists should never drive through standing water.

“Most flood fatalities in the U.S. are in a vehicle,” he said.

AAA is suggesting that people not drive at all, if possible.

“Although we have multiple flooding events in the past month, when it comes to driving and heavy rains, practice does not make perfect,” said Amy Parmenter, spokeswoman for AAA in Greater Hartford. “The safest plan is a plan to stay home and off the roads if at all possible. If you must travel, make sure you give yourself ample time, drive slowly and pull over to a safe location whenever visibility is limited.”

Ironically, many drivers rescued from flood waters report they drove through rising water because they were in a hurry to get home to safety, Parmenter said.

Why do so many drivers try to go through water?

Moving water on a road often appears safe to cross but can be deceiving, she said. Just six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock a person off his or her feet, and most cars will be swept away in only 18-24 inches of moving water.

“Water depth is very difficult to gauge on roads, especially at night, when many flood deaths occur,” Parmenter said.

How bad was Ida when it made landfall?

At least five deaths were attributed to Hurricane Ida, and hundreds of thousands in southern Louisiana remained without power Wednesday, according to the New York Times.

Although the storm is no longer as powerful, the concern in Connecticut is that the ground is saturated from previous rainfall and can’t absorb much more. Tropical Storm Henri on Aug. 22 caused major water damage in Manchester and Bolton, washing out a road and a bridge, respectively. And so many trees fell in the small town of Canterbury, nearly the entire town lost power.

When will the weather clear in Hartford?

The sun may emerge Thursday. Friday and Saturday are expected to be sunny or mostly sunny, with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. There’s a chance of showers Sunday, with a high in the mid-70s, although Monday, Labor Day, will be mostly sunny, with a high in the upper 70s.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .