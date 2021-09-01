Cancel
Physics

Gap solitons break one-dimensional coherent atomic systems

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the core of the light field modulation technologies, optical lattice has highly tunability and is usually used to manipulate the nonlinear matter waves of Bose-Einstein condensate (BEC). At present, the mainstream researches focus on coherent atomic systems like BECs which have been confirmed to be able to stably generate optical solitons under electromagnetically induced transparency (EIT) mode. However, related studies are limited to the periodic physical system in one dimension.

