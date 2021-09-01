Cancel
Marion County, WV

Flash Flood Warning issued for Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Tucker by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 10:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Marion; Monongalia; Preston; Tucker FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN FAYETTE, SOUTHEASTERN GREENE, PRESTON, TUCKER, SOUTHEASTERN MARION AND EASTERN MONONGALIA COUNTIES At 1057 AM EDT, emergency management reported heavy rain in southern portions of Preston County. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Morgantown, Fairmont, Uniontown, Westover, Kingwood, Star City, Parsons, Terra Alta, Davis, Thomas, Rowlesburg, Pleasant Valley, Winfield, Farmington, Barrackville, Point Marion, Monongah, Granville, Newburg and Hendricks. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

