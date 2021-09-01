Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Paz County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 04:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-01 04:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: La Paz FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 430 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LA PAZ COUNTY Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 500 AM MST Thursday for portions of south central Arizona and southwest Arizona.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
County
La Paz County, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Flash Flood Watch#Extreme Weather#La Paz#Northeastern La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Clare County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clare by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Clare A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLARE COUNTY At 219 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Clare, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Clare... Farwell TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Manistee County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Manistee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Manistee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MANISTEE COUNTY At 1158 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Yuma to 7 miles west of Harrietta to near Wellston to Dublin, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dublin and Wellston. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Missaukee County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Missaukee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 10:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Missaukee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM EDT FOR CENTRAL MISSAUKEE COUNTY At 1041 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake City, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Moorestown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Leelanau County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Leelanau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 09:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Leelanau A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEELANAU...NORTHEASTERN BENZIE AND WEST CENTRAL GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTIES At 910 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Suttons Bay to Cedar to near Honor, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Suttons Bay, Fouch, Peshawbestown, Omena, Lake Leelanau, Bingham, Greilickville, Interlochen and Traverse City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Benzie County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benzie, Manistee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 11:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benzie; Manistee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN BENZIE AND MANISTEE COUNTIES At 1143 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Onekama to near Norwalk to near Brethren to 6 miles north of Free Soil, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Copemish, Dublin and Wellston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Crawford County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Kalkaska by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 11:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Kalkaska A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL CRAWFORD AND EAST CENTRAL KALKASKA COUNTIES At 1137 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bear Lake, or 8 miles west of Grayling, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Grayling around 1145 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Hartwick Pines State Park and Lovells. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas, Lares by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:39:00 Expires: 2021-09-07 18:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adjuntas; Lares THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR ADJUNTAS AND LARES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Manistee County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Manistee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 11:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Manistee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MANISTEE COUNTY At 1151 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Kaleva to near Brethren to near Wellston to near Dublin, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. At 1143 AM EDT, 1 inch hail was reported 4 miles NE of Manistee. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kaleva, Dublin, Wellston, Brethren and Star Crossing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Manistee County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Manistee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 11:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Manistee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MANISTEE COUNTY At 1151 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Kaleva to near Brethren to near Wellston to near Dublin, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. At 1143 AM EDT, 1 inch hail was reported 4 miles NE of Manistee. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kaleva, Dublin, Wellston, Brethren and Star Crossing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Manistee County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Manistee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Manistee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN MANISTEE COUNTY At 1212 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Brethren, or 14 miles east of Manistee, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 1205 PM EDT, nickel size hail was reported near Manistee. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Wellston and Dublin around 1215 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Oscoda County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Oscoda by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Oscoda A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ALCONA...NORTHEASTERN OGEMAW...NORTHWESTERN IOSCO AND SOUTHEASTERN OSCODA COUNTIES At 1203 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Curtisville to near South Branch, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include South Branch, Hale, Selkirk, Plainfield Township, Lupton, Rifle River State Park and Curtisville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Iosco County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iosco by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iosco A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR EASTERN IOSCO COUNTY At 232 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near East Tawas, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oscoda, East Tawas, Tawas City, Au Sable, Tawas Point State Park, Wurtsmith Airfield and Wilber. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Mecosta County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mecosta, Newaygo by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mecosta; Newaygo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN NEWAYGO...ISABELLA AND MECOSTA COUNTIES At 241 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clare to near Canadian Lakes to near Grant, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mount Pleasant... Big Rapids... Clare Newaygo... White Cloud... Fremont Shepherd... Grant... Morley Mecosta... Rosebush... Canadian Lakes Lake Isabella... Croton... Bridgeton Remus... Millbrook... Barryton Stanwood... Brinton HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Arenac County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 14:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arenac; Gladwin; Iosco; Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR ARENAC...GLADWIN...SOUTHEASTERN OGEMAW AND SOUTHWESTERN IOSCO COUNTIES At 243 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Skidway Lake to near Bentley to near Edenville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. At 241 PM EDT, Gladwin county emergency management reported penny size hail in Gladwin. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Sterling, Maple Ridge and Skidway Lake around 250 PM EDT. Standish around 255 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Twining, Turner and Au Gres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Arenac County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arenac; Gladwin; Iosco; Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR ARENAC...GLADWIN...SOUTHERN OGEMAW AND SOUTHWESTERN IOSCO COUNTIES At 236 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Alger to near Wooden Shoe Village to near Beaverton, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Alger around 240 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Rhodes, Skidway Lake, Sterling, Maple Ridge, Standish, Twining, Turner, Omer and Au Gres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Benzie County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 11:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benzie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN BENZIE AND MANISTEE COUNTIES At 1143 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Onekama to near Norwalk to near Brethren to 6 miles north of Free Soil, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Copemish, Dublin and Wellston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Benzie County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benzie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN BENZIE AND MANISTEE COUNTIES At 1143 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Onekama to near Norwalk to near Brethren to 6 miles north of Free Soil, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Copemish, Dublin and Wellston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lake County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 13:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT FOR OSCEOLA AND LAKE COUNTIES At 103 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mitchell State Park to 6 miles east of Luther, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Marion... Luther... Highland Le Roy... Tustin... Wolf Lake Ashton... Irons... Bristol Sauble Lakes... Avondale... Dighton TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Ogemaw County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR EASTERN OGEMAW AND IOSCO COUNTIES At 201 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Selkirk, or 12 miles east of West Branch, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Long Lake, Whittemore, Hale, National City, Plainfield Township, Tawas City, East Tawas, Tawas Point State Park, Oscoda, Au Sable and Wurtsmith Airfield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Iosco County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iosco, Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 14:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iosco; Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR ARENAC...GLADWIN...SOUTHEASTERN OGEMAW AND SOUTHWESTERN IOSCO COUNTIES At 243 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Skidway Lake to near Bentley to near Edenville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. At 241 PM EDT, Gladwin county emergency management reported penny size hail in Gladwin. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Sterling, Maple Ridge and Skidway Lake around 250 PM EDT. Standish around 255 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Twining, Turner and Au Gres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy