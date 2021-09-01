Cancel
5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

By Matthew J. Belvedere, @Matt_Belvedere
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. S&P 500 takes win streak into historically tough September. U.S. stock futures started off the new month higher Wednesday after the S&P 500 logged seven straight monthly gains, its longest winning streak since a 10-month run that ended in December 2017. The broader market index, while falling slightly Tuesday, rose 2.9% in August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq also fell a bit Tuesday but rose 1.2% and 4% in August, respectively. Ahead of Wednesday's open, the Dow was just over 0.7% away from last month's record close. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were just shy of Monday's record closes. September can be a perilous for stocks, with the month historically lower more often than higher.

