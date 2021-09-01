Cancel
Vermont State

Colby graduate San Roman named director of hockey operations for Vermont women’s hockey team

By USCHO Staff
uscho.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVermont has announced that 2021 Colby graduate Cierra San Roman will join the women’s hockey staff as the director of hockey operations. “We are really excited to have Cierra join our staff this year,” said UVM coach Jim Plumer in a statement. “She has a unique skill set not only as a former goalie, but as someone who has a keen interest in analytics. I am looking forward to seeing her combine her hockey knowledge with her advanced computer knowledge to find ways to help us move our program forward.”

