WATCH: Blake Snell, San Diego Padres shut out Arizona Diamondbacks

Left-hander Blake Snell pitched seven no-hit innings and combined with two relievers on a three-hitter as the San Diego Padres notched a 3-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in Phoenix.

Snell struck out 10 and walked two while throwing 107 pitches before departing. He retired the final 10 hitters he faced as he continued his run of success against the Diamondbacks.

Arizona pinch hitter David Peralta ended the no-hit bid with one out in the eighth when he dropped a bloop single into left-center off right-hander Pierce Johnson.

San Diego’s Mark Melancon gave up back-to-back two-out singles in the ninth to Carson Kelly and Christian Walker before fanning Pavin Smith for his 36th save.

Manny Machado hit a two-run homer and Jurickson Profar added an RBI single for San Diego, which has won consecutive contests for the first time since winning four straight Aug. 7-10.

The Padres moved into a tie with the idle Cincinnati Reds for the National League’s second wild-card spot.

Arizona has dropped five straight games and nine of 12. The Diamondbacks struck out 14 times.

The 28-year-old Snell (7-5) reached 10 strikeouts for the third time in his past five starts. He has fanned 46 over 29 2/3 innings in five career starts against Arizona, allowing just two runs for a 0.61 ERA.

Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen (2-8) allowed three runs and five hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked four while losing for the eighth time in his past nine decisions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dvmD2_0bjETVy700
San Diego broke a scoreless tie with two outs in the fifth inning.

Jake Cronenworth drilled an opposite-field single to left. Machado followed and lined Gallen’s fifth pitch over the fence in left – a 420-foot blast that was his 23rd homer of the season.

The Padres again had two outs and nobody on in the sixth before Adam Frazier walked against Gallen.

Profar followed with a single to right. Arizona rookie outfielder Jake McCarthy threw to second, and Frazier barely beat Andrew Young’s throw to the plate to make it 3-0. Profar was tagged out in an ensuing rundown.

–Field Level Media

