Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

108 cases of COVID MIS-C in Alabama children: What to know about multisystem inflammatory syndrome

By Leada Gore
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Alabama Department of Public Health is asking parents to be on the lookout for signs of a potentially dangerous syndrome seen in some young COVID patients. Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, is a condition where different body parts, including the heart, lungs, kidney, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs, become inflamed. It’s not clear what causes MIS-C but many of the young patients were either diagnosed with COVID or around someone who was.

www.al.com

Comments / 2

AL.com

AL.com

133K+
Followers
33K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mis#Cdc#Covid#Covid Mis C#Cdc#Adph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
Black Enterprise

Mississippi Newborn Becomes Orphan After Both Parents Die From COVID-19

An anonymous newborn baby girl in Mississippi has been left orphaned after losing both parents to COVID-19. While discussing the “real” impacts of COVID-19 during a Zoom meeting with the Gulf Coast Business Council, Ochsner Health System CEO Wilson Thomas revealed the young girl’s story, AL.com reports. Thomas said the mother of the now-childless newborn was 32 weeks into her pregnancy when she was admitted to a hospital for COVID-19 treatment.
Florida Statewfla.com

7 fully vaccinated Florida COVID-19 patients die in what doctors say is extremely rare situation

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Patricia Seemann runs her own medical practice in St. Cloud, providing health care services to homebound patients. She said, up until two weeks ago, she was able to successfully treat every patient who contracted COVID-19. But, since then, she said seven fully vaccinated patients died from complications, such as pneumonia or stroke, caused by the virus.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Kidskasu.org

As Children's COVID Cases Surge, There's Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

6 Delta Symptoms Worrying Doctors Most

One constant of the coronavirus pandemic is that it keeps changing. Experts agree that the Delta variant is much more contagious than earlier iterations of the virus. The symptoms of Delta may be slightly different, while the jury is still out on whether it causes more severe disease. But what's clear is that COVID still has the potential to be serious or fatal. These are the symptoms of Delta that are worrying doctors most. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is seeing the most breakthrough cases?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Being fully vaccinated does not mean you will be completely protected from COVID-19. The vaccines do offer some protection and a better chance of survival, but Alabama has had a number of hospitalizations and deaths among those considered fully vaccinated. Deputy State Health Officer, Dr. Karen...
Florida Statecitizensjournal.us

Florida Woman Dies Of Brain Disease After Taking Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

(Natural News) A woman in Florida died of a rare brain disease three months after she received her second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Cheryl Cohen, 64, got the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on April 5. She received the second dose on April 25. (Related: Pfizer vaccine destroys T cells, weakens the immune system – study.)
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Boston

Do I Need To Wait Between Getting The COVID Vaccine And Flu Shot? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. “Is the booster shot recommended for those who have been vaccinated and have previously had COVID? And Is the booster shot different from the original vaccine given out?” – Ann Marie Yes, scientists believe that having COVID-19 and then getting vaccinated provides additional protection against severe illness, but it is still recommended that you get a booster when the...
Mobile, ALPosted by
NBC News

If Covid vaccine refusers are turned away at hospitals and doctor offices, is that ethical?

Dr. Jason Valentine, a family medicine physician at the Diagnostic and Medical Clinic Infirmary Health in Mobile, Alabama, informed his patients this month that, effective Oct. 1, he would no longer treat those who hadn’t been vaccinated against Covid-19. Around the same time, a leaked memo indicated that the North Texas Mass Critical Care Guideline Task Force was considering whether to take Covid vaccination status into account in deciding who gets ICU beds when more of them are needed than are available.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Experts Say If You Live Here, You're in Trouble

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is already in your state; the question is, are you in danger from it? While the variant can infect anyone—vaccinated or unvaccinated—it is riskier to be in states with low vaccination rates (and deadlier if you are unvaccinated). "We continue to see a rise in cases driven by the more transmissible Delta variant with cases concentrated in communities with lower vaccination rates," Jeff Zients, White House coronavirus response coordinator, said yesterday at the COVID-19 briefing. "So this remains a pandemic of the unvaccinated." Read on to see the 10 states that have the lowest rates—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus.
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

What we need to know about the Mu variant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.”. The World Health Organization said it could have the ability to evade the immunity people get from vaccines. Epidemiologists said the Mu variant, which was first discovered in Columbia back in January, has now been...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

24-year-old Alabama nurse describes COVID ICU: ‘Cannot wait for this to be over’

Anderson Lopez Castillo, 24, has worked in nursing at UAB Hospital for less than a year and has already weathered three waves of COVID-19. “This has been a very emotionally draining 11 months,” Castillo said. “I speak for every nurse at UAB when I say I cannot wait for this to be over or for us to make some type of progress getting better at controlling the outbreak of this virus.”
Alabama StateCBS42.com

‘People needed my help and I couldn’t help them’: Doctor at Alabama clinic speaks 1 year after temporary license revoked

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dr. Leah Torres spent years pursuing the education, skills and experience necessary to become qualified to practice medicine, including an additional two-year fellowship in family planning so she could pursue her passion and provide full-spectrum reproductive healthcare, including abortion care, to under-served populations. However, three weeks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy