Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayette County, PA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fayette, Greene by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 08:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Fayette; Greene FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN FAYETTE, SOUTHEASTERN GREENE, PRESTON, TUCKER, SOUTHEASTERN MARION AND EASTERN MONONGALIA COUNTIES At 845 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Morgantown, Fairmont, Uniontown, Westover, Kingwood, Star City, Parsons, Terra Alta, Davis, Thomas, Rowlesburg, Pleasant Valley, Winfield, Farmington, Barrackville, Point Marion, Monongah, Granville, Newburg and Hendricks. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granville Township, PA
City
Winfield, PA
County
Greene County, PA
City
Uniontown, PA
City
Point Marion, PA
City
Westover, PA
City
Newburg, PA
County
Fayette County, PA
City
Farmington, PA
City
Morgantown, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Preston#Doppler#Terra Alta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Clare County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clare by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Clare A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLARE COUNTY At 219 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Clare, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Clare... Farwell TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Oscoda County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Oscoda by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Oscoda A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ALCONA...NORTHEASTERN OGEMAW...NORTHWESTERN IOSCO AND SOUTHEASTERN OSCODA COUNTIES At 1203 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Curtisville to near South Branch, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include South Branch, Hale, Selkirk, Plainfield Township, Lupton, Rifle River State Park and Curtisville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas, Lares by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:39:00 Expires: 2021-09-07 18:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adjuntas; Lares THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR ADJUNTAS AND LARES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Benzie County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benzie, Manistee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 11:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benzie; Manistee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN BENZIE AND MANISTEE COUNTIES At 1143 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Onekama to near Norwalk to near Brethren to 6 miles north of Free Soil, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Copemish, Dublin and Wellston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Leelanau County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Leelanau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 09:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Leelanau A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEELANAU...NORTHEASTERN BENZIE AND WEST CENTRAL GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTIES At 910 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Suttons Bay to Cedar to near Honor, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Suttons Bay, Fouch, Peshawbestown, Omena, Lake Leelanau, Bingham, Greilickville, Interlochen and Traverse City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Manistee County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Manistee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Manistee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MANISTEE COUNTY At 1158 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Yuma to 7 miles west of Harrietta to near Wellston to Dublin, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dublin and Wellston. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas, Lares by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:39:00 Expires: 2021-09-07 18:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adjuntas; Lares THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR ADJUNTAS AND LARES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Iosco County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iosco by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iosco A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR EASTERN IOSCO COUNTY At 232 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near East Tawas, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oscoda, East Tawas, Tawas City, Au Sable, Tawas Point State Park, Wurtsmith Airfield and Wilber. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Iosco County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iosco, Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iosco; Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL OGEMAW AND IOSCO COUNTIES At 212 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hale, or 14 miles west of Tawas City, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oscoda, East Tawas, Tawas City, Au Sable, Whittemore, Hale, Tawas Point State Park, Plainfield Township, Wurtsmith Airfield, National City, Wilber and Sid Town. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Benzie County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 11:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benzie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN BENZIE AND MANISTEE COUNTIES At 1143 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Onekama to near Norwalk to near Brethren to 6 miles north of Free Soil, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Copemish, Dublin and Wellston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Benzie County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benzie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN BENZIE AND MANISTEE COUNTIES At 1143 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Onekama to near Norwalk to near Brethren to 6 miles north of Free Soil, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Copemish, Dublin and Wellston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Alcona County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alcona, Iosco, Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alcona; Iosco; Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ALCONA...NORTHEASTERN OGEMAW...NORTHWESTERN IOSCO AND SOUTHEASTERN OSCODA COUNTIES At 1203 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Curtisville to near South Branch, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include South Branch, Hale, Selkirk, Plainfield Township, Lupton, Rifle River State Park and Curtisville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Manistee County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Manistee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 11:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Manistee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MANISTEE COUNTY At 1151 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Kaleva to near Brethren to near Wellston to near Dublin, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. At 1143 AM EDT, 1 inch hail was reported 4 miles NE of Manistee. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kaleva, Dublin, Wellston, Brethren and Star Crossing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Manistee County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Manistee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 11:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Manistee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MANISTEE COUNTY At 1151 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Kaleva to near Brethren to near Wellston to near Dublin, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. At 1143 AM EDT, 1 inch hail was reported 4 miles NE of Manistee. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kaleva, Dublin, Wellston, Brethren and Star Crossing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lee County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEE...SOUTHERN DE KALB AND SOUTHWESTERN KANE COUNTIES At 207 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Waterman to Paw Paw, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public reported golf ball sized hail near Compton. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include DeKalb, Sandwich, Shabbona, Elburn, Hinckley, Somonauk, Waterman, Paw Paw, Kaneville, Lee, Compton and West Brooklyn. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Arenac County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Arenac, Gladwin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 14:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arenac; Gladwin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR ARENAC AND SOUTHEASTERN GLADWIN COUNTIES At 300 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Whittemore to Standish to near Rhodes, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Twining, Turner, Omer and Au Gres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Crawford County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 11:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CRAWFORD...NORTHWESTERN OGEMAW...ROSCOMMON AND SOUTHWESTERN OSCODA COUNTIES At 1114 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Roscommon to near Lake St. Helen to near Moddersville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Roscommon and Lake St. Helen around 1120 AM EDT. St. Helen and South Branch Township around 1125 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Prudenville and Clear Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Mason County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Mason A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT FOR MASON COUNTY At 1254 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Ludington SP to near Ludington to 6 miles northwest of Silver Lake SP, moving east at 50 mph. Another line of severe storms are also near Freesoil. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ludington... Ludington SP... Scottville Fountain... Free Soil... Hamlin Lake Custer... Walhalla TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Iosco County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iosco by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iosco A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR EASTERN ALCONA AND NORTHEASTERN IOSCO COUNTIES At 151 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Negwegon State Park to 6 miles southeast of Glennie, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Negwegon State Park and Black River around 155 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Harrisville and Harrisville State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Arenac County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arenac; Gladwin; Iosco; Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR ARENAC...GLADWIN...SOUTHERN OGEMAW AND SOUTHWESTERN IOSCO COUNTIES At 236 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Alger to near Wooden Shoe Village to near Beaverton, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Alger around 240 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Rhodes, Skidway Lake, Sterling, Maple Ridge, Standish, Twining, Turner, Omer and Au Gres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy