It's Monday on PC Gamer and we haven't had any hot server chat yet: but fear not! An upcoming Minecraft mod of serious ambition is about to change all that, and may even have a wider impact on the platform's future. Essentially, it comes down to one problem: Minecraft-as-is processes all information about a server on a single CPU (single-threaded). So you could have the biggest and beefiest PC in the world but, as soon as it's having to deal with multiple dozens or even hundreds of players, you're going to get a huge performance hit, the server's tick rate will decrease to the point it's unplayable, and no-one's having fun.