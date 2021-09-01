Cancel
People look alike if we think they have similar personalities, new study finds

By New York University
MedicalXpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo Vladimir Putin and Justin Bieber look alike? They do if you think they have similar personalities, shows a new study by a team of psychologists. Its findings, which appear in the journal Cognition, reveal that knowledge of a person's personality can influence the perception of a face's identity and bias it toward unrelated identities. For example, if Vladimir Putin and Justin Bieber, a pair of faces among many tested in the research, have more similar personalities in your mind, then they visually appear more similar to you as well, even if they lack any physical resemblance.

