K-pop boy groups NCT, Stray Kids, and TXT have been regarded as the "new trio" in the K-pop industry, called "NST," owing to their notable milestones in the past months. For the past few years, EXO, BTS, and SEVENTEEN, also known as the trio "EBS," are the most popular K-pop boy groups in South Korea. They have the highest sales for male groups in total, particularly millions of sales for most of the albums they released.