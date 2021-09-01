Cancel
Parma Heights, OH

Ward 2 Councilwoman Annette Danczak resigns from Parma Heights City Council

By John Benson, special to cleveland.com
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After serving a half-decade on the Parma Heights City Council, Ward 2 Councilwoman Annette Danczak earlier this week announced her resignation. “Annette has been a very valuable member of council,” Parma Heights Mayor Michael P. Byrne said. “She’s been very proactive with her residents over there. She’s the type of person who wants new information. When she’s not sure of something she’ll go through the directors or myself. I always appreciated that.”

