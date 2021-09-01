Cancel
Setting biodiversity and climate targets for national conservation action by 2030 in Asia

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Phys.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA research team led by Prof. Ma Keping from the Institute of Botany of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IBCAS), in collaboration with scientists from multiple universities and research institutions, developed a scalable framework to identify complementary biodiversity and climate targets that are implementable at the national level whilst being reflective of broader biodiversity patterns.

