The Chris and Joe show - Highlights from cutdown day

The New York Giants whittled their roster down from 80 players to their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, and it was definitely an active day. News started trickling in during the morning before things got wild around mid-day. We saw a few surprise cuts, a few surprise non-cuts, and a big trade to try and help the offensive line. And now that the initial roster is set (though sure to change some more), the Chris and Joe Show is here to break it all down for you.