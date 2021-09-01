Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Shaquille Brewster, Newscaster Attacked By Angry White Man, Was Star Journalist At Howard University

By Blogzworth
Posted by 
NewsOne
NewsOne
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DWva_0bjEQWkD00

Source: NBC News / NBC

C hicago native Shaquille Brewste r had no idea when he was covering the aftermath of Hurricane Ida that he would end up on every social media site as a trending topic this week.

By now, many of us have seen what happened to Brewster.

While reporting on live TV from Mississippi, the MSNBC correspondent was confronted by an angry white man yelling for him to cover Hurricane Ida accurately. Video of the altercation from MSNBC shows the man, whose name was not immediately released by the Gulfport Police Department , pulling up in a white pickup truck. He then hops out and races over to Brewster while he was mid-segment. As the man gets closer and continues his rant, Brewster tries to cut back to MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin who was back in studio headquarters in New York City. But a split-second before the camera was able to cut away, the man jumps in Brewster’s face with his hands up, bumping the correspondent and screaming about fair coverage of the Hurricane.

Throughout the entire altercation, Brewster held his ground while staying level-headed and professional. Most folks would have bucked back.

Shaquille Brewster shouldn’t be defined by this moment. His accomplishments and accolades speak for themselves. Here is a quick peek into Brewster’s life and what makes him such a respected, multi-talented journalist.

Who is Shaquille Brewster?

Before Brewster became an MSNBC correspondent, he began his journalism career at a historically Black college. While studying at Howard University, Brewster was the executive producer for the student-run WHUT Spotlight Network — the first and only African American owned and operated public television station in the United States — and an associate producer in Hearst Television’s Washington Bureau.

Brewster is also an alum of the coveted Tim Russert Fellowship program , a one-year paid position in the NBC News Washington, D.C., Bureau that allows students to work on shows like “Meet The Press” and share resources with the NBC News Political Unit. The program was named after the late journalist, lawyer and former NBC News senior Vice President Tim Russert, who died June 13, 2008, from sudden cardiac arrest.

Brewster never shied away from internships. He worked for free at the Associated Press and News 12 in Connecticut. He’s also been a part of the MSNBC family since 2016, working his way up from a digital producer creating content for NBCNews.com to now being a full-time national correspondent, traveling across the country to report the news.

Besides that, he is still a contributing author and is a self-proclaimed political junkie who loves the NBA’s New York Knicks and keeps Philippians 4:13 in his Twitter bio.

Shaquille Brewster is a national gem, and we should not only protect him at all costs but also give this man his flowers now because we will be seeing much more of him as his career continues to blossom.

ALSO SEE:

Cops Identify Deranged White Man Who Ran Up On Black Newscaster Reporting On Hurricane Ida

FEMA Denies Hurricane Ida Hotel ‘Rumor,’ Tells Displaced Survivors To Go Online For ‘Possible’ Help

New Orleans Police Make Anti-Looting A Priority Amid Hurricane Ida Power Outages

[ione_media_gallery id="4194145" overlay="true"]

Comments / 139

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
City
New York City, NY
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Melvin
Person
Tim Russert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howard University#New York Knicks#Msnbc#Live Tv#Star Journalist#Nbc News#Msnbc#Whut Spotlight Network#African American#Hearst Television#Washington Bureau#Nbcnews Com#Nba#Philippians#Fema
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Criminal Past Revealed As Arrest Warrant Issued For Angry White Man Who Attacked Black Journalist

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Welp, it looks like the angry white man who charged towards MSNBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster and interrupted his live broadcast on Hurricane Ida from Mississippi is also charging head-first into the consequences of his own actions. The white man in the white pickup was identified Monday by the Gulfport Police Department and, on Tuesday, a warrant was issued for his arrest. Surprising to nobody who is familiar with the thuggery of Caucasians hopped up on their own entitlement, it turns out the man has a criminal past—and it’s as wild as his attack was.
EnvironmentPopculture

Angry Man Jumps in MSNBC's Shaquille Brewster's Face During Live Hurricane Ida Report

A clip from MSNBC's Hurricane Ida coverage has gone viral, not for the intensity of the storm itself but for a confrontation between a reporter and a passerby. The network's reporter Shaquille Brewster was cover Hurricane Ida in Mississippi on Monday when a man rushed at him during a live broadcast. The stranger urged Brewster to "report it accurately," and the journalist had a smooth response.
Gulfport, MSPosted by
AL.com

Man accused of accosting MSNBC’s Shaquille Brewster once drilled holes into chemical tanks

The public helped locate the Ohio man accused of assaulting an NBC and MSNBC correspondent shooting a live segment from the beach in Gulfport during Hurricane Ida. An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Benjamin Eugene Dagley, 54, of Wooster, Ohio, on charges of two counts of simple assault, one count of disturbing the peace and one count of violating emergency curfew. In a previous criminal case in Ohio, Dagley was put on five years’ probation in 2018 and ordered to complete an anger-management program, the Cuyahoga County court docket shows.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Week

NBC reporter accosted by 'wacky guy' during live Ida coverage

NBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster's live coverage of Tropical Storm Ida turned a bit scary on Monday, and not because of the weather. Brewster was reporting live on the storm from Mississippi on Monday when a man could be seen parking his truck in the background and running up toward the NBC reporter.
Gulfport, MSBlack Enterprise

White Suspect Identified and Charged in On-Air Assault of Black News Correspondent

The white man who was filmed assaulting a Black news correspondent during a live broadcast in Mississippi has been identified. Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, was identified by the Gulfport Police Department in Mississippi on Tuesday, Deadline reports. Police issued out arrest warrants charging him Dagley with two counts of Simple Assault, one count of Disturbance of the Peace, and one count of Violation of Emergency Curfew.
EnvironmentPosted by
TheWrap

NBC News Reporter Covering Hurricane Ida Faces Off With Angry Passerby: ‘Lot of Crazy Out There’ (Video)

NBC News’ Shaquille Brewster had to toss back to Craig Melvin when a seemingly angry person accosted him in the field while he reported on Hurricane Ida. Brewster was doing a live shot in Mississippi and was in the middle of telling MSNBC viewers that the return of postal services after the devastating storm was a good sign when a man got out of his vehicle and approached. Brewster reoriented the shot, moving away from the man, but just before Melvin took back over from the studio, the man was seen getting in the correspondent’s face.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Man accosts NBC News correspondent live on air during Hurricane Ida report

NBC News reporter Shaquille Brewster had to brave more than high winds during a report on Hurricane Ida, as he was accosted by an angry man while live on air.Mr Brewster was reporting on the aftermath of Hurricane Ida live from Gulfport, Mississippi, when a white pick-up truck haphazardly pulled up in the background.A man leapt out and came running towards the camera, shouting furiously, although his words were not clearly recorded.Mr Brewster calmly turned his back to the coastline saying: “I’m going to turn this way because you know, we deal with some people every once in while” and...
Collegesktbb.com

Hit with ransomware attack, Howard University forced to cancel classes

(WASHINGTON) -- Howard University canceled classes on Tuesday after it was hit with a ransomware attack, the Washington, D.C., the school said in a statement. The HBCU said it has been working to fully address the incident and restore operations "but please consider that remediation, after an incident of this kind, is a long haul – not an overnight solution."
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

This Is How Far Tiffany Trump Actually Got In School

Tiffany Trump lived a life that was very different compared to how her half-siblings Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump, Jr. lived on the East Coast. Tiffany grew up in California, and while she did maintain ties with the rest of the Trump family in New York City, she was closer to her mother Marla Maples while growing up than anyone else.

Comments / 0

Community Policy