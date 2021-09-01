3 Reds prospects who should not be added when rosters expand
Which prospects should not be added to the Reds roster on September 1st?. The 2021 season is the first full season in which teams are now limited to adding just two players to the roster during the month of September. In past years, clubs could add anyone on the team’s 40-man roster. While the Cincinnati Reds have some top-level talent at Triple-A Louisville, some of the team’s top prospects should stay put.blogredmachine.com
Comments / 0