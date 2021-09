People in Wayne and Washtenaw counties who were affected by severe floods at the end of June have an extra month to apply for federal disaster relief funds. FEMA announced the Sept. 13 deadline is extended to Oct. 13 to give residents extra time to seek reimbursement for damages caused by rainstorms from June 25-26. More than 40,000 applications were approved as of Wednesday, opening up $118 million in federal funds to Southeast Michigan residents.