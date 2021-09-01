Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Ethereum Competitor Solana Achieves $38 Billion in Market Valuation — What Does This Mean for Bitcoin?

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RqPhY_0bjEPxLV00

When it comes to cryptocurrency, most people have heard of Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two biggest cryptos with market caps of more than $896 billion and more than $414 billion, respectively, according to CoinMarketCap. In the world of altcoins, one name typically comes to mind: Dogecoin, popularized by billionaire Elon Musk .

See: What Are Altcoins — and Are the Potential Rewards Worth the Risks?
Find: Ready to Invest in Cryptocurrency? Get Started With Just $1

However, another altcoin, Solana, recently moved into the spotlight to become the world’s eighth-largest cryptocurrency, according to Forbes. Solana soared 10% on Monday and another 30% on Tuesday, lifting Solana to almost $130 per coin and raising its market cap close to $40 billion, Forbes reported. By Tuesday evening, Solana had dropped back down to $111, which is still hovering near its all time high and a stark contrast to its mid-June price, when it hovered in the mid-$30s, according to CoinMarketcap charts.

The coin has jumped 275% since Aug. 1, and more than 2,348% since the beginning of the year, Fast Company reported. The crypto only launched 18 months ago.

What Is Solana?

Solana is a programmable blockchain, similar to Ethereum, that can run multiple decentralized finance operations. Unlike Bitcoin, which is a non-programmable blockchain, Solana and Ethereum offer the capabilities to store smart contracts, which can be programmed to fulfill transactions only when specific conditions are met. As a programmable system, the decentralized blockchain platform permits users not just to exchange SOL coin, but also non-fungible tokens and other digital assets.

See: 15 Environmentally Sustainable Cryptocurrencies to Invest In Right Now
Find: State of Crypto — What’s Driving Its Meteoric Rise and Who’s Really Investing in Crypto Now

Why Did Solana Skyrocket?

The growth of NFTs, including Visa’s investment in digital artwork last week and intense interest in NFTs from celebrity collectors, could have helped sparked the rapid growth of Solana.

Also, Forbes reported that Solana launched a “global Solana hackathon” yesterday, which will run through Oct. 8. The contest urges technology innovators to create and develop blockchain-based games, art and collectibles as well as decentralized lending platforms on the Solana blockchain.

Should You Invest in Solana, Ethereum, or Bitcoin?

Although Solana is viewed as a direct competitor to the Ethereum blockchain, Solana and other altcoins could also be taking market share and investment money away from Bitcoin. A CoinShares report on Monday showed that Bitcoin had lost $2.8 million in mid-August. Ethereum gained just $3.2 million, while Solana gained $7 million from crypto investors.

See: 7 Bitcoin Alternatives to Consider Investing In This Year
Find: Crypto Fees — A Full Breakdown and How to Minimize Costs

As a technology and an investment, Solana may show promise. The Motley Fool reported that Solana is faster than Ethereum, processing 50,000 transactions per second or more compared to Ethereum’s 15 to 45 TPS rate.

Bitcoin is on its way to gaining acceptance as a currency that can be used in place of fiat money in some places of business — most recently by enterprise-level customers of Peter Thiel’s Palantir, a big data analytics software developer. This gives the top crypto an edge for long-term investors.

But the growing prevalence of NFTs and smart contracts give programmable blockchain technologies like Ethereum and Solana a potentially bright future in the market. Ethereum has the advantage of being first, but Solana could prove to be faster and better.

See: Investment Manager John Paulson Says Cryptos Will Prove to Be ‘Worthless’
Find: How Crypto Assets Are Regulated — and How They Are Not

As with any investments, a diversified portfolio that includes not just multiple reputable cryptocurrencies but stocks, funds and other assets will be a safer choice than putting all your money into one property.

As long as crypto continues to grow, there could be room for holders of Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, Doge and many others to prosper. However, cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, so consider these coins as long-term investments and know your own risk tolerance. Don’t invest more than you would be comfortable losing.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Ethereum Competitor Solana Achieves $38 Billion in Market Valuation — What Does This Mean for Bitcoin?

Comments / 1

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
48K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Smart Contracts#Coinmarketcap#Fast Company#Sol Coin#Visa#You Invest#Coinshares#The Motley Fool#Tps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Cardano, XRP, and Chainlink Tokens Are All Plunging Today

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA), XRP (CRYPTO:XRP), and Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) are reversing their moon missions today and instead are falling all the way down to earth. As of 1:18 p.m. EDT, they were down 12.81%, 17.68%, and 18.39%, respectively, in the previous 24 hours. That left Cardano at $2.48 per token, XRP at $1.14, and Chainlink at $29.05.
Marketsfxempire.com

How Much Will Bitcoin be Worth in 2025?

However, it lost more than half of its market value compounded by China’s harsh regulations and a crackdown on mining activities. The year has also witnessed an increase in Bitcoin adoption rate with several global financial institutions and established technology firms. Notably, they include PayPal, Visa, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, MicroStrategy, Apple, and Tesla, all adopting Bitcoin.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Coinbase Stock Falls Alongside Ethereum, Bitcoin As Crypto Market Crashes

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares were moving lower Tuesday, falling lower alongside the crypto market. Many popular cryptos are seeing 5%-10% drops, including Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Coinbase was down 4.01% at $267.26 at last check. Coinbase Daily Chart Analysis. The stock looks like it's beginning to...
Stocksbeincrypto.com

Solana Surges to ATH, Passing $50B Market Cap and Flipping Dogecoin

One of the best performing crypto assets over the past day by a clear margin is Solana’s SOL token as it powers up the market capitalization charts. Solana’s native token SOL is one of the top gaining cryptocurrencies in the top one hundred today, second only to its ‘cousin,’ FTX Token (FTT).
Currenciescrescentvale.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and the Summer of Crypto

Cryptocurrency is experiencing an overall upward trend for most major forms of digital currency. Even with the recent price changes, the overall trends continue to show positive signs for investors. One of the biggest stories of the summer is the rollout of smart contracts from Charles Hoskinson and everyone working...
Stocksdecrypt.co

Solana Flips XRP as SOL Outpaces Bitcoin, Ethereum Crash Recovery

Solana (SOL) is up 12% over the last 24 hours and is now the 6th largest cryptocurrency by market cap. It overtook XRP to claim that spot. XRP is now down 20% over the last 24 hours. After a morning crash that erased 13% from the total cryptocurrency market cap...
MarketsEntrepreneur

Solana, rival of Ethereum, is already the seventh most valuable cryptocurrency on the market, surpassed Dogecoin!

This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. This Tuesday, the 'altcoin' Solana (SOL) became the seventh cryptocurrency with the highest market capitalization above Dogecoin , Elon Musk's favorite. This currency, rival of Ethereum , has grown more than 800% in less than two months . In the last 24 hours alone, a surprising 35% took off according to data from CoinGecko .
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Ethereum Co-Founder Wants Major Dogecoin Upgrade, Says Crypto Asset Can Borrow Code From ETH

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is detailing some “promising ideas” that he would like to see implemented in Dogecoin. In response to a question from Zhu Su, the CEO of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, on what improvements he would want to see in Dogecoin, Buterin says he hopes that the memecoin can transition from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, as Ethereum is doing.
MarketsMotley Fool

What's Behind Ethereum's Massive Price Gains

Ethereum broke the $4,000 barrier again today. Ethereum (ETH) has gained almost 30% this week, taking it close to its May all-time high of over $4,360. Today it broke the $4,000 barrier for the first time in three months, and many analysts were optimistic that the price could increase even further.
Stockszycrypto.com

Ark’s Cathie Wood Firmly Counters Billionaire Paulson’s Take On Crypto Eventually Becoming Worthless

Cathie Wood, the CEO of ARK Invest, has spoken concerning what she thinks about John Paulson’s stance on cryptocurrencies. Speaking to Bloomberg’s David Rubenstein a while back, the legendary beneficiary of the U.S. housing market crash of 2008, Paulson, asserted that cryptocurrencies would prove to be “worthless” in the long term and strongly advised against investing in the asset class regardless of how popular they become.

Comments / 0

Community Policy