Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Lawrence Guy Wins 2021 Ron Burton Community Service Award

By CBSBoston.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TPo47_0bjEPhT700

FOXBORO (CBS) —  The 2021 season is starting on a high note for Lawrence Guy. On Tuesday, the Patriots defensive lineman was announced as this year’s recipient of the Ron Burton Community Service Award.

Guy is the 19th player to receive the award, which was presented to him by Patriots owner Robert Kraft during the annual Patriots Premiere event at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday night. The award is named after the late Ron Burton, father of WBZ-TV sports director Steve Burton and reporter Paul Burton. The elder Burton was the first player ever drafted by the Patriots and was a community leader revered for his charitable work.

Guy, who joined the Patriots as a free agent in 2017, gives back to the community through his foundation, The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation. Established with his wife, Andrea, in 2019, the foundation hosts back-to-school giveaways and holiday events with a special focus on education and students with learning disabilities.

“I was never expecting to win the award — I was always expecting to just go out to the community and do my best to show that I genuinely care about people,” said Guy. “That’s the best thing about this award. It doesn’t show how much money you spend or how much you help, it shows that the individual genuinely cares about other human beings when they’re struggling.”

“More impressive than his performance on the field is Lawrence’s desire to give back off the field,” said Kraft. “This award is the ultimate award for the Guy family. Lawrence’s focus on the community is a joint effort with his wife, Andrea. Together their family has started the Lawrence Guy Family Foundation that makes an effort to dive into the community each season and give back to those in need.”

Past recipients of the award are David Andrews (2020), Kyle Van Noy (2019), Joe Cardona (2018), Jordan Richards (2017), Rob Gronkowski (2016), Nate Solder (2015), Devin McCourty (2014), Matthew Slater (2013), Zoltan Mesko (2012), Jerod Mayo (2011), Vince Wilfork (2010), Kevin Faulk (2009), Larry Izzo (2008), Ty Warren (2007), Jarvis Green (2006), Matt Light (2005), Troy Brown (2004) and Joe Andruzzi (2003).

Comments / 0

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kraft
Person
Nate Solder
Person
Jerod Mayo
Person
Kevin Faulk
Person
Troy Brown
Person
Larry Izzo
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Steve Burton
Person
Jarvis Green
Person
Vince Wilfork
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Service#American Football#Foxboro#Patriots Defensive Tackle#Steveburtonwbz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones’ girlfriend reacts to rookie quarterback getting starting job after Cam Newton cut

It’s official. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones will run the offense for the New England Patriots. Just in case you have been too busy watching videos of cute kittens on YouTube, Jones got the QB1 status for Patriots coach Bill Belichick after veteran signal-caller Cam Newton got cut. While the move came as a surprise to many, it’s hard to argue with Belichick, who only has 189,586 Super Bowl rings to his name (unofficially).
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Rob Gronkowski disrespected by Patriots before 2021 return

The Buccaneers would never disrespect Rob Gronkowski as the Patriots have. The Patriots are lucky to have rostered the best quarterback and the best tight end in NFL history. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski leave a legacy that will be hard for anyone to reach, which makes it all the more confusing that the Patriots would decide to disrespect Gronk before his return to New England this season with the Buccaneers.
NFLUSA Today

Here’s what Nick Saban told Bill Belichick about Mac Jones before the draft

Prior to the 2021 NFL draft, coach Bill Belichick did diligent research on former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones — who land with the New England patriots at 15th overall. It’s well documented that Belichick and Alabama head coach Nick Saban have a close relationship. With New England preparing to take Jones, Saban peeled back the curtain on what teams were asking about the quarterback.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Telling Cam Newton Details

More details have started to emerge from the New England Patriots’ decision to release quarterback Cam Newton earlier this week. The Patriots stunned the football world with the decision to release Newton on Tuesday. Newton was the expected starter under center for Bill Belichick’s team. However, the Patriots are opting to go with rookie Mac Jones.
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Exec: Cam Newton Sent Clear Message To Bill Belichick, Patriots

Cam Newton seemingly made it easy for the New England Patriots to release him. Not only did rookie Mac Jones perform well enough during the preseason to win the Patriots’ starting quarterback job and make Newton expendable. Newton basically opened the door for Jones to secure the gig by missing practice time last week due to a misunderstanding of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To Death Of Former Patriots Wide Receiver

Former New England Patriots wide receiver David Patten died in a motorcycle accident earlier this month. He was 47 years old. Patten, a three-time Super Bowl winner with the Patriots, died on Sept. 2. “I am heartbroken by the news of David’s passing,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said. “He was...
NFLaudacy.com

Rodney Harrison: I understand why Cam Newton was cut

Despite what Bill Belichick said and did at the quarterback position this summer, Rodney Harrison believed rookie Mac Jones was the right man for the job. Harrison was proved right this week with Cam Newton being released and therefore Jones becoming the starter. The former Patriots safety and now analyst for NBC Sports did admit Newton's release was surprising, but he understands it.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Patriots Rumors: New England Cuts Four Players Ahead Of Deadline

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron Recalls Jimmy Hayes As Someone Who Was 'Full Of Life'. The New England Patriots have made a few cuts as they inch towards the 80-man roster limit. The Patriots on Tuesday released wide receiver Devin Ross, safety Malik Gant, long snapper Brian Khoury and offensive lineman R.J. Prince, according to The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan. The Patriots have to make five cuts ahead of 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, so one more move likely is forthcoming. Offensive lineman Marcus Martin and defensive lineman Nick Thurman also were missing from practice Tuesday, so one of them could be gone next.
Relationship AdviceNew York Post

Photo sparks Bill Belichick marriage rumors

Bill Belichick may have had more on his mind than the Patriots’ quarterback situation this offseason. A screen grab — featuring a ring — taken by NESN’s Dale Arnold of the Patriots’ preseason-opening win over Washington sparked rumors that Belichick may have gotten married this offseason. Photos of Belichick sporting a ring started circulating in May, however, the most recent set has gained the most traction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy