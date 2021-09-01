Lawrence Guy Wins 2021 Ron Burton Community Service Award

FOXBORO (CBS) — The 2021 season is starting on a high note for Lawrence Guy. On Tuesday, the Patriots defensive lineman was announced as this year’s recipient of the Ron Burton Community Service Award.

Guy is the 19th player to receive the award, which was presented to him by Patriots owner Robert Kraft during the annual Patriots Premiere event at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday night. The award is named after the late Ron Burton, father of WBZ-TV sports director Steve Burton and reporter Paul Burton. The elder Burton was the first player ever drafted by the Patriots and was a community leader revered for his charitable work.

Guy, who joined the Patriots as a free agent in 2017, gives back to the community through his foundation, The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation. Established with his wife, Andrea, in 2019, the foundation hosts back-to-school giveaways and holiday events with a special focus on education and students with learning disabilities.

“I was never expecting to win the award — I was always expecting to just go out to the community and do my best to show that I genuinely care about people,” said Guy. “That’s the best thing about this award. It doesn’t show how much money you spend or how much you help, it shows that the individual genuinely cares about other human beings when they’re struggling.”

“More impressive than his performance on the field is Lawrence’s desire to give back off the field,” said Kraft. “This award is the ultimate award for the Guy family. Lawrence’s focus on the community is a joint effort with his wife, Andrea. Together their family has started the Lawrence Guy Family Foundation that makes an effort to dive into the community each season and give back to those in need.”

Past recipients of the award are David Andrews (2020), Kyle Van Noy (2019), Joe Cardona (2018), Jordan Richards (2017), Rob Gronkowski (2016), Nate Solder (2015), Devin McCourty (2014), Matthew Slater (2013), Zoltan Mesko (2012), Jerod Mayo (2011), Vince Wilfork (2010), Kevin Faulk (2009), Larry Izzo (2008), Ty Warren (2007), Jarvis Green (2006), Matt Light (2005), Troy Brown (2004) and Joe Andruzzi (2003).