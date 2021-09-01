Cancel
Largo’s Tech Data completes $8.3 billion merger, becomes TD Synnex

By Jay Cridlin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 7 days ago
Tech Data Corp. in Largo has completed its merger with California company Synnex. [ DIRK SHADD | Tampa Bay Times ]

Another billion-dollar Tampa business deal is in the books.

Largo technology distribution company Tech Data has completed its merger with California tech company Synnex Corp., the companies announced Wednesday. The combined company will be known as TD Synnex.

Approved by Synnex shareholders in July, the $8.3 million merger returns one of Tampa Bay’s largest corporations back to the public market. Tech Data had been a Fortune 100 company before selling for $6 billion to New York equity firm Apollo Global Management in 2020.

The Synnex-Tech Data deal was originally valued at $7.2 billion based on Synnex’s stock price at the time. That stock has since jumped 23 percent, hiking the merger valuation to nearly 8.3 billion.

Under the terms of the deal, Synnex shareholders will own 55 percent of the company; an Apollo subsidiary will own the rest. Synnex CEO Dennis Polk will become the new company’s executive chair, while Tech Data CEO Rich Hume will become the CEO of TD Synnex and join its board.

“TD Synnex is uniquely positioned in today’s relentlessly transforming technology ecosystem,” Hume said in a statement. “As a versatile distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, we’re strengthening our entire portfolio of solutions and raising the bar on the value we deliver to customers and vendors with exceptional reach, efficiency and expertise.”

The new combined company will have 22,000 workers serving 150,000 clients in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Tech Data garnered revenues of more than $36 billion for the 12 months ending Jan. 31, along with net income of $21 million. For its most recent fiscal year, which ended Nov. 30, Synnex saw revenues of $24.7 billion and net income of more than $529.1 million.

The deal was completed just days after another merger involving a major Tampa Bay company: Sykes Enterprises’ $2.2 billion sale to Miami tech support and professional services corporation the Sitel Group.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
