Social Security won’t be able to pay full benefits in 2034 due to COVID recession

The U.S. Treasury Department said Tuesday that Social Security trust funds won’t be able to pay full benefits by 2034, one year earlier than previously projected, due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In its annual summary of Social Security’s reserves, the program’s trustees said the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance and the Disability Fund, designed to provide a source of income to former workers who have retired or can’t work due to a disability, have enough combined funds to pay scheduled benefits until 2034. “At that time, the combined funds’ reserves will become depleted and continuing tax income will be sufficient to pay 78% of scheduled benefits,” the report stated.