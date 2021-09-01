Cancel
NBA

Ben Simmons informs 76ers he no longer wishes to remain with the team

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Simmons has informed the 76ers that he no longer wishes to remain with the franchise. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Simmons told team governor Josh Harris, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, general manager Elton Brand and coach Doc Rivers of a desire to be moved. Simmons signed an extension with the 76ers in 2019. His current contract is set to end following the 2024-25 season.

