New England Patriots release QB Cam Newton; Mac Jones to be starting QB this week

The New England Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday, clearing the way for rookie Mac Jones to be the team’s starting quarterback in 2021. Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, started 15 games last season for the Patriots. He signed a one-year contract with the team this off-season. The Patriots selected Jones with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Jones led Alabama to a national championship in January, throwing 41 touchdown passes and just four interceptions in his final season with the Crimson Tide.