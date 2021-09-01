Cancel
NFL

New England Patriots release QB Cam Newton; Mac Jones to be starting QB this week

By Staff
koxe.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday, clearing the way for rookie Mac Jones to be the team’s starting quarterback in 2021. Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, started 15 games last season for the Patriots. He signed a one-year contract with the team this off-season. The Patriots selected Jones with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Jones led Alabama to a national championship in January, throwing 41 touchdown passes and just four interceptions in his final season with the Crimson Tide.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New England Patriots#Dolphins#American Football
