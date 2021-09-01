Terminus Announces Opening of London Office As Part of International Expansion

Expansion follows recent funding round, with Neil Smith announced as VP Americas to drive adoption of company’s predictive marketing intelligence platform. 1plusX, the global marketing technology company, has today announced its expansion into the US, with the opening of a New York office, as well as the strategic hire of Neil Smith as VP Americas. With over 20% of 1plusX’s revenues already stemming from the US, its official launch into the market will provide the company with a strong foothold from which to continue supporting brands and media companies with cookieless capabilities.