Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Terminus Announces Opening of London Office As Part of International Expansion

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccount-based engagement platform establishes its European headquarters following growth into EMEA. Terminus, the only account-based engagement platform built to deliver more pipeline and revenue through multi-channel account-based marketing (ABM), today announced the opening of its European office as part of its international expansion strategy. Located in Paddington, the West London office will serve as the company’s international headquarters.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Account Based Marketing#West London#Gm#European#Emea Terminus#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview#Highradius#Gm#Terminus#Mobility#Iltacon 2021#Hq#Abm Platforms#Vp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

Artificial Solutions Announces IP Co-Sell Incentivized Partnership with Microsoft

Artificial Solutions® announces today that the company joins the Azure IP Co-sell incentivized partnership with Microsoft. From now on, Microsoft’s sales organization will be incentivized for bringing Artificial Solution’s Teneo to its clients. Marketing Technology News: Martech Interview with Amy D. Love, CMO of SambaNova Systems. Teneo is Artificial Solutions’...
Businessmartechseries.com

Tealium Appoints Michael Hargis to Lead Global Operations

Hargis brings 20+ years of experience leading enterprise revenue operations to Tealium. Tealium, the industry-leading customer data platform, announced Michael Hargis has joined the organization as Senior Vice President of Revenue Operations. Michael will be responsible for ensuring revenue operations teams effectively coordinate, optimize and scale processes across key business segments globally.
Businessmartechseries.com

1plusX Expands into the US, Offering Cookieless Targeting Capabilities to Brands and Publishers

Expansion follows recent funding round, with Neil Smith announced as VP Americas to drive adoption of company’s predictive marketing intelligence platform. 1plusX, the global marketing technology company, has today announced its expansion into the US, with the opening of a New York office, as well as the strategic hire of Neil Smith as VP Americas. With over 20% of 1plusX’s revenues already stemming from the US, its official launch into the market will provide the company with a strong foothold from which to continue supporting brands and media companies with cookieless capabilities.
Businessmartechseries.com

S4Capital Announces a Merger With Cashmere, Expanding Its Creative and Culture Capabilities in the USA and Globally

S4Capital (SFOR.L), the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising and marketing services company, announces a merger between Cashmere and Media.Monks, which significantly expands the capabilities of both its content practice in the USA and global cultural strategy. Cashmere is the premier culture and creative marketing agency, founded in Los Angeles...
Businessdallassun.com

London and Partners launches Mayor's International Business

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): LondonPartners, the business and growth agency for London, recently launched the first edition of the Mayor's International Business Programme (MIBP) for India. The 12-month, free programme offers ambitious scaleups from London's technology, life sciences, creative and urban sectors, tailored support in the form of workshops, mentorship, events and one-to-one meetings to help them expand their businesses in India.
Businessmartechseries.com

Ogury Appoints Fabien Magalon as Chief Publisher Sales Officer

Ogury, the Personified Advertising company, is announcing the appointment of Fabien Magalon as Chief Publisher Sales Officer. In his role, Fabien will be responsible for setting the global supply strategy, leading Ogury’s international Publishing team and influencing Publisher’s product development. “The appointment of Fabien is incredibly exciting for us at...
Technologymartechseries.com

Sabio Group Unveils New Brand and Website To Mark Next Stage in its Evolution

Sabio Group has launched its new brand and corporate website as it prepares to cement its position at the forefront of the multi-billion-pound customer experience and contact centre technology industry. The leading CX tech and services provider unveiled details of its new modern re-brand today following an aggressive growth trajectory...
Businessmartechseries.com

London-based Immersive Agency, The Department, Creates a Spectacular Projection Mapping Show for the BMW Group to Send Out a Strong Visual Statement for Sustainability, Circular Economy and Electric Mobility

– A symbol for dialogue with society – locally in Munich and digitally all over the world. This weekend The Department created a spectacular projection mapping show on the facade of BMW’s headquarters in Munich to kick off IAA Mobility 2021. Stunning colourful projections lit up the famous 99 metre-high four cylinder building with visionary messages about future mobility. The show will run for four days.
Businessmartechseries.com

Making Science Acquires Tech Platform, Ad-Machina to Elevate Its Innovative Technology Offering

The acquisition adds revolutionary advanced SEM technologies and expert engineers as the company continues its rapid expansion. Making Science, a technology and digital marketing consultancy specializing in e-commerce and digital transformation, announced that it has acquired the Spanish company Agua3 Growth Engines, owner of the adtech technology platform Ad-machina. The acquisition adds a team of experts and its search engine campaign optimization platform, which is based on natural language generation to create advanced SEM (Search Engine Marketing) campaigns, to Making Science’s product portfolio.
Golfgolfbusinessnews.com

Revo announces expansion into UK and European golf markets

Sunglasses brand Revo has announced the expansion of its golf division to the UK and Europe. The division will be overseen by golf industry veteran Grahame Jenkins, who will take the lead in growing the Revo golf market throughout the UK and Europe. Revo has also brought on Holiday Golf as its distributor for mainland Europe.
Food & DrinksFast Casual

Island Poké opening 2 London stores, more expansion ahead

Island Poké, a chain featuring house bowls and a variety of build-your-own menu items, is ramping up plans to bring its fresh Pacific flavors to more areas in London and the U.K., according to a company press release. Island Poké plans to open two locations on Upper Street in Angel...
MusicNME

Supergrass announce huge London show for December

Supergrass have announced a big London show set to take place this coming December. The recently reunited band will play O2 Academy Brixton on December 20, the day after their previously rescheduled Glasgow gig; they will be joined by special guests Ash. Announcing the gig on Twitter, the band wrote:...
Businesspropertyindustryeye.com

John D Wood & Co opens new office in London

John D Wood & Co. are expanding by opening a new office today in Abbeville Village in Clapham. The company, which has a network across London and the South of England, has decided to expand after seeing a 27% increase in people looking to buy within reach of SW4, alongside a surge of interest from potential tenants seeking properties to rent.
Worldhospitalitynet.org

Pan Pacific London Is Now Open

Opening today, Pan Pacific London takes innovation and understated luxury to new heights. This haven in the heart of the City fuses together architecture, contemporary design, boundary-pushing wellbeing, and leading destination restaurants and bars, with sincere Singaporean hospitality to create a lifestyle destination in London. Located in Liverpool Street, Pan...
Musicmixmag.net

Disclosure announce first London shows in 7 years

Disclosure are set to play in London for the first time in 7 years. The duo have announced three dates for next spring after headlining Reading and Leeds festivals over the last weekend. They will take on Heaven, O2 Academy Brixton and Alexandra Palace. Read this next: Disclosure are releasing...
Businessdailycoffeenews.com

London Coffee Company Grind Raises $30 Million, Plans US Expansion

10-Year-old London, England-based coffee company Grind says it has raised £22m (approximately US$30 million, as of this writing) through a new funding round. The company, founded by David Abrahamovitch and Kaz James in Shoreditch, in East London in 2011, said the investment will be used in part to fuel an “ambitious international expansion drive, specifically to the [United States].”

Comments / 0

Community Policy