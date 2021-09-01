Cancel
El Dorado County, CA

Lake Tahoe live updates: Caldor Fire pushes east, away from Truckee and North Lake Tahoe

By Jessica Flores, Andres Picon,
San Francisco Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters battling the Caldor Fire endured another day of gusting winds as they worked to protect the Tahoe Basin’s homes and natural beauty. Lake Tahoe residents exuded resiliency in the face of what could be the worst disaster in the region’s history. The fight is on to save Lake Tahoe’s Heavenly Mountain Resort as the Caldor Fire closes in. A Chronicle map shows the fire’s path to the resort and other key locations in South Lake Tahoe. Despite the risks of living in wildfire-prone areas like El Dorado County, nearly 1,500 new housing units were built there between 2010 and 2020.

