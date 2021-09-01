WATCH: Adorable puppy goes viral for living his best life on flamingo pool floatie

A viral video on TikTok has claimed that people have been microwaving their food incorrectly. Tanya Home Inspo – an account that has over 187,000 followers and 1.5 million likes – shared the microwave hack video over the weekend and it has since garnered over 58,000 views.Tanya, who runs the account, suggests that food doesn’t heat up properly in the microwave if you position food in the centre of it. Instead, she advises placing the food at the edge of the microwave plate so that it heats evenly. @tanyahomeinspo Microwave Hack #tanyahomeinspo #fyp #microwavehacks #cookinghacks #homehacks #microwave...
