WATCH: Adorable puppy goes viral for living his best life on flamingo pool floatie

By Jt Springer
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 7 days ago

Video of a four-month-old golden retriever puppy relaxing in the pool on a flamingo floatie recently went viral. The video has been viewed over 7 million times since being shared.

