Police issue warrants for man accused of assaulting reporter on live TV during Ida coverage

GULFPORT, Miss. (WBTW) — Police in Mississippi have issued warrants for an Ohio man who is accused of assaulting a reporter on live TV during Hurricane Ida coverage. The Gulfport Police Department announced it had issued warrants for Benjamin Eugene Dagley, of Wooster, Ohio, after he was identified with help from the public. In the video, he can be seen getting out of his car and getting in the face of NBC and MSNBC reporter Shaquille Brewster.