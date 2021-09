This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Maya Gandara. Despite writing about skin care for a living, I don't believe a regimen with dozens of steps is the only way to beautiful skin — all you need is consistent applications of the right formulas. In fact, I'm a huge fan of single products with multiple purposes; not only do they cut back on time and clutter, but they also save you money. That's why the Kjaer Weis Eye Balm (Buy It, $65, kjaerweis.com), a treatment that could be categorized as both skin care and makeup, instantly stood out to me.