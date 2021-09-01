Campbell Soup forecasts full-year profit below estimates

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co forecast fiscal 2022 earnings below market estimates on Wednesday, as higher packaging, ingredients and transportation expenses eat into its profit margins.

The Prego pasta sauces and Cape Cod potato chips maker expects adjusted earnings between $2.75 and $2.85 per share for fiscal 2022, compared with market estimates of $2.87, according to Refinitiv IBES. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)