Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Campbell Soup forecasts full-year profit below estimates

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co forecast fiscal 2022 earnings below market estimates on Wednesday, as higher packaging, ingredients and transportation expenses eat into its profit margins.

The Prego pasta sauces and Cape Cod potato chips maker expects adjusted earnings between $2.75 and $2.85 per share for fiscal 2022, compared with market estimates of $2.87, according to Refinitiv IBES. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

177K+
Followers
203K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soup Campbell#Campbell Soup#Cape Cod Potato Chips#Prego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Casey's General Stores Q1 Earnings Top Estimates

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 51.2% year-on-year, to $3.18 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $3.02 billion. Inside same-store sales increased 8.0%. Inside gross profit rose 16.7% Y/Y to $463.5 million. Fuel gallons increased 9.0% on a same-store basis. Total fuel gross profit...
Financial ReportsInvestopedia

Campbell Soup (CPB) Option Traders Bullish After Earnings

After Campbell Soup Company (CPB) reported that it had exceeded analysts' predictions for its fiscal fourth quarter earnings results, option traders are taking actions that they think the share price will move higher in the future. This may come as no surprise considering that the share price rose 2% the day after the announcement.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Five Below (FIVE) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Comps Rise Y/Y

FIVE - Free Report) delivered a decent performance in second-quarter fiscal 2021, wherein both the top and the bottom lines not only improved year over year but also surpassed the pre-pandemic level. While earnings per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fifth straight quarter, net sales fell short of the same, which hurt investor sentiment. As a result, shares of this specialty value retailer fell 9.3% during the after-market trading session on Sep 1.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Target Is Expecting Record Profits This Year

Target's previous high in operating profit margin was 7.6%, reached in 2013. This year, management expects at least 8%. The stock is up over 40% year to date but still trades at a fair valuation. Ever since the pandemic's onset, sales have surged at Target (NYSE:TGT). The company's wide aisles,...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Five Below Stock Falls After Hours as Revenue Misses Estimates

Shares of specialty discount retail chain Five Below (FIVE) - Get Five Below, Inc. Report plummeted in after hours trading after its second-quarter net revenue results missed analysts estimates. However, the retailer's second-quarter earnings of $64.8 million, or $1.15 a share, beat analysts average estimate of $1.11 a share, for...
Financial ReportsStreet.Com

Campbell Soup Stock Rises on Earnings and Revenue Beat

Shares of Campbell Soup (CPB) - Get Campbell Soup Company Report were higher Wednesday after the consumer foods company reported fourth quarter earnings and revenue ahead of analyst estimates. The Camden, New Jersey based company reported fourth quarter earnings of 55 cents per share on revenue of $1.87 billion. Analysts...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Campbell Soup bets on price increases to drive up margins in H2

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co (CPB.N) said a rise in its product prices would drive its earnings margins in the back half of fiscal 2022, cushioning the blow from higher ingredients and freight costs that will likely plague packaged foods makers through the year. The company's shares rose...
Stocksinvesting.com

Campbell Gains on Beating Estimates, New $500 Million Buyback Plan

Investing.com – Campbell stock (NYSE:CPB) rose 1.2% after its second-quarter sales and earnings beat estimates and the company’s board approved another $500 million share repurchase program. The latest share buyback plan has no expiration date and is in addition to the $250 million program announced in the previous quarter. Fourth-quarter...
Stockssandiegouniontribune.com

Campbell Soup, PVH rise; Dycom, Freeport-McMoRan fall

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:. Anaplan Inc., up $6.18 to $66.16. The software developer reported solid second-quarter financial results and gave investors an encouraging sales forecast. PVH Corp., up $15.79 to $120.58. The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Campbell Soup Beats On Q4; Plans $500M Strategic Share Repurchase

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 11.2% year-on-year, to $1.87 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.81 billion. Organic net sales decreased by 4%. Meals and Beverages sales fell 16% Y/Y, and Snacks sales declined 6%. The gross margin contracted 410 basis points Y/Y...
StocksNBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Campbell Soup, PVH, Ambarella, CrowdStrike and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Campbell Soup (CPB) – The food producer beat top and bottom-line estimates for its latest quarter, earning an adjusted 55 cents per share and beating consensus by 7 cents. It issued a fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings outlook of $2.75-$2.85 per share, compared with a consensus estimate of $2.87, as it deals with higher input costs and a constrained labor market. Shares were initially up more than 1% in premarket trading but subsequently trimmed those gains.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Campbell Soup earnings beat, share buyback program revised

Campbell Soup Co. reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $288 million, or 95 cents per share, up from $86 million, or 28 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 55 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 47 cents. Sales of $1.873 billion were down from $2.108 billion last year but also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $1.809 billion. Campbell approved a $500 million share repurchase program, which replaces a canceled $1.5 billion program. This new program is in addition to the $250 million repurchase program announced during the last quarter. For full-year fiscal 2022, Campbell is guiding for flat sales to a 2% decline and an adjusted EPS of $2.75 to $2.85. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $8.338 billion, implying a 1.6% decline, and EPS of $2.83. Campbell Soup shares edged up 0.7% in Wednesday premarket trading and have fallen 13.7% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index has gained 20.4% for the period.
Stocksinvesting.com

Ollie’s Plunges as Sales, Earnings Come Below Estimates

Investing.com – Ollie's Bargain stock (NASDAQ:OLLI) slumped 7% Friday as most metrices deteriorated at the discount retailer in the second quarter and the company stuck to its pandemic-time practice of not providing guidance. Total net sales decreased 21% year-on-year to $415.9 million. Comparable store sales fell 28% compared to the...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Supermax rises from lowest price in over a year on record high full-year profit, dividend

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 27): Supermax Corp Bhd's share price rose as much as 15 sen or 4.87% to RM3.23 on Bursa Malaysia morning trade today after the rubber glove manufacturer declared yesterday a special dividend of 15 sen a share and reported a full-year net profit spike to a record high of RM3.81 billion from RM524.8 million a year earlier on Covid 19-pandemic-driven demand for gloves.
MarketsStreet.Com

Dollar Tree Stock Slumps After Cutting Full-Year Profit Outlook

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings Thursday, but lowered its full year profit forecast as it flagged "well-publicized challenges in the global supply chain" and higher shipping costs. Dollar Tree said diluted earnings for the three months ending on July 31 came in at $1.23...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Dollar Tree cuts full-year earnings forecast

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) cut its full-year profit forecast on Thursday as the discount retailer joined rival Dollar General Corp (DG.N) in flagging that surging supply chain costs were pinching its margins. The company said it now expects fiscal 2021 earnings per share of $5.40 to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy