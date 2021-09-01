Cancel
Polk County, IA

Polk County supervisors allocate $6M to Des Moines Hilton hotel

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 7 days ago

Polk County supervisors approved $6 million in federal coronavirus relief funding Tuesday to cover pandemic-related losses at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Des Moines.

What's happening: The county signed off on the allocation Tuesday despite having only received a portion of the roughly $95M allocated through President Biden's $1.9 trillion virus aid package in March.

Between the lines: The hotel's success is in Polk County's interest since its ownership is expected to transfer to the county after it is paid for, likely around 2047.

By the numbers: In addition to the hotel allocation, nearly $25M will help cover the county government's 2020 pandemic losses. Tuesday’s other allocations:

  • Emergency Management: $576.1K to upgrade the county agency's technology.
  • Urban seeding: $250K for a seeder to plant cover crops upstream of Polk County for a water improvement program.
  • Healthy Homes : $195K for a program that aims to improve living environments for children with asthma.
  • Mental health clinician: $120K for training and equipment to add the position to a mobile crisis team .

Of note: Des Moines, which is also slated to receive around $95M in federal COVID relief , hopes to allocate its portion in coming weeks, city spokesperson Al Setka told us yesterday.

  • The city is still waiting on feedback from federal officials, Setka said.

Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

