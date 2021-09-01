Cancel
Environment

Ida's remains threaten once-in-a-century flood event in Northeast

By Jeff Berardelli
CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter slamming into Louisiana with 150 mph winds, Ida has weakened below tropical depression status. But even though the winds are gone, the threat for significant flash flooding remains as the system pushes northeast. In fact, that threat will only grow larger as the tropical moisture merges with a jet stream diving south from the Great Lakes.

Fox News

Hurricane Larry could impact New Jersey, East Coast shores

Hurricane Larry moved over the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday around 780 miles southeast of Bermuda – however, impacts from the Category 3 storm are forecast to extend to U.S. shores. The hurricane, with maximum sustained winds near 115 mph with higher gusts, has hurricane-force winds reaching outward up to 70...
Sullivan County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Sullivan FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne. * From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight. * Slow moving thunderstorms will move across northeast Pennsylvania and portions of the southern Catskills today, and have the potential to produce heavy rainfall. Some locations could see 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short period of time. The combination of saturated ground conditions and heavy rain could lead to rapid runoff and flash flooding. * If excessive rainfall does occur small streams may rise out of their banks and there could also be ponding of water in low lying areas.
CBS News

"We must act boldly" after Ida, New York assemblymember says

President Biden is touring the damage left by the remnants of Hurricane Ida in New York and New Jersey. CBS News' Wendy Gillette reports from Manville, New Jersey, where residents are struggling to clean up and recover from the storm, and New York Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas, who represents hard-hit Queens, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about what she hopes the president's visit will accomplish.

