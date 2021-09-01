Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kendall, FL

Beloved Teacher Karina Diaz, Husband, Her Mother Killed In Horrific Sunset Drive Crash

By Peter D&#039;Oench
Posted by 
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JR7mD_0bjENBCj00

MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) – A horrific car crash claimed the lives of three people Tuesday morning in Southwest Miami-Dade.

One of the victims, Karina Diaz, was a beloved teacher at The Creative Learning Center in Kendall.

She, along with her husband, Adalberto Hernandez Cereijo 51 and mother, Elena Chacon Diaz 75, died when Miami-Dade police said their silver Kia was struck by a Land Rover just before 6 a.m. while trying to make a turn on to S.W. 92nd Avenue on Sunset Drive.

Miami-Dade police said the driver of the Range Rover, identified as Rodney Rodriguez, 24, had been drinking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DbGeT_0bjENBCj00

Rodney Rodriguez (Source: Miami-Dade Corrections)

Records show he’s been arrested before for traffic offenses including careless driving.

“We are all in shock. We are all at a loss today,” said Emilu Alvarez, the Program Director at The Creative Learning Center. “We are all in mourning today. My families have shown an outpouring of love, an outpouring of concern.”

Diaz had worked at The Creative Learning Center for the last five years as a toddler teacher’s assistant, helping children who are two and three years old.

“Miss Karina accepted those children with every individuality, every difference, every uniqueness, that those children possessed. She not only was a person that gave herself to children, but she also gave herself to co-workers also. She was there for everyone,” said Alvarez.

The crash site now has a growing makeshift memorial that is lined with flowers, balloons, and candles.

Diaz, her husband, and mother were in a silver Kia and were driving the mother to dialysis treatment when they were struck.

Miami-Dade police said a South Miami officer had tried to pull the driver of the speeding Land Rover over as he sped off the Palmetto Expressway and onto Sunset Drive, but they say he kept going westbound and struck the Kia. Surveillance tape from a nearby business captured the fiery collision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=118LDe_0bjENBCj00

The white Range Rover police said was driven by 24-year-old Rodney Rodriguez. (CBS4)

“It was three innocent lives, Karina, her mom Elenita, and her husband Adalberto. Karina was a cancer survivor and she did not let it affect her during the pandemic. She wore a mask at all times,” said Alvarez.

Alvarez also spoke out about drunk driving.

“We want them to be aware of the loss and how everyone should be responsible,” she said. “We know people should be responsible for all of their actions.”

Diaz leaves behind a 20-year-old daughter who also works at the school.

“Her whole life was in that car. Her mother was her inspiration,” Alvarez said.

Adalberto Diaz was the woman’s stepfather. Alvarez told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that the daughter’s biological father drove to southwest Miami-Dade from Ft. Myers and is now taking care of her.

She said her aunt, who is Diaz’s sister, is also flying to South Florida from San Diego, California.

So far the driver of the Range Rover has not been charged.

He was transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center where he underwent surgery. Detectives plan to speak with him.

Friends of the victims continue to flock to the makeshift memorial with balloons and flowers.

Cida Lopes broke down in tears as she said, “We are so emotional. This is so sad. This is such a loss. I feel bad for them. They were lovely people. He was my husband’s best friend. We are super sad. They were our friends. We loved them. We are so sad about this loss.”

A GoFundMe page has been established through the Creative Learning Center Facebook page to help the daughter and family members with burial and other expenses.

Comments / 152

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kendall, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
State
California State
State
Florida State
City
Kendall, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunset Drive#Traffic Accident#Cbsmiami#Kia#A Land Rover#The Range Rover#Cbs4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
PennLive.com

Mother of 10 dies in Michigan car crash

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, MI – A 40-year-old mother of 10 died in a car crash over the weekend, and the community quickly came together to support her family with donations of more than $33,000. Marlene Beaudoin, of Calumet, died on Sunday, Aug. 15, after her vehicle collided with that of a...
Punta Gorda, FLNBC 2

U.S. Navy engineer kills Punta Gorda mother of three in DUI crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — FHP troopers say a U.S. Navy engineer is to blame for a deadly DUI crash Monday morning. According to reports, 23-year-old Devon Thomas Barber was impaired when he was speeding on US 41 and plowed into the back of another car, sending the car careening off the road and into a ditch.
Midvale, UTABC 4

Midvale teacher killed in motorcycle crash with alleged drunk driver

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Students and staff at a Salt Lake County middle school are mourning the loss of a beloved teacher, who died after a crash involving an alleged drunk driver. Late Wednesday night, 7th-grade social studies teacher Jonah Glenn was killed while riding his motorcycle. Police say a...
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Police: Alcohol Involved In Violent Crash That Killed Three On Sunset Drive In Kendall

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New surveillance video shows a fiery car crash in Southwest Miami-Dade that claimed the lives of three people. Miami-Dade police said alcohol was a factor in this tragedy. The video obtained from a business next to the site on Sunset Drive at Southwest 92nd Avenue shows the impact in darkness just before 6 a.m. as the victim’s vehicle is making a turn on Southwest 92nd Avenue and is t-boned. A surveillance camera outside CMS Diagnostic Services captured the crash. Neighbor Alejandro Martinez told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “I heard like a bang. You know an explosion, a high type of impact.” He said...
Miami, FLClick10.com

3 family members killed by possibly drunken driver on Sunset Drive

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Loved ones say three family members were killed Tuesday in a crash on Sunset Drive that was allegedly caused by a drunken driver. The director of the Creative Learning Center in Miami confirmed that was one of the victims was Karina Diaz, who worked as a teacher for the toddler class. Diaz’s husband and mother were also killed in the collision.
Oakland, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Wrong-Way Driver Triggers Horrific Hit-and-Run Crash Near Bay Bridge

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man was dead and a hit-and-run suspect in custody early Monday after a wrong-way driver, speeding down I-580 toward the Bay Bridge, slammed head-on into a red sedan and attempted evade arrest by hiding in roadside bushes, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP Officer Brandon Rivera said the call reporting the head-on collision came in about 1 a.m. on the Highway 580/I-80 transition onto the Bay Bridge. “Upon arriving on scene it appeared that the crash was a wrong-way collision,” he said. The impact of the collision forced the red sedan onto the guardrail and left both vehicles heavily damaged. The driver of the red sedan — a man in his 20-30s — was declared dead at the scene. Witnesses gave CHP officers a description of the hit-and-run suspect who had fled the scene. He was taken into custody about 20 minutes later, hiding in the bushes along the freeway. While the crash remained under investigation, Rivera said: “We do believe impairment is part of this.” The name of the victim was being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.
RelationshipsBradenton Herald

Mom kills estranged husband who attacked as she readied kids for school, Texas cops say

A mother shot and killed her estranged husband Monday as she was preparing their three children for their first day of school, according to Texas deputies. The mom was about to take her three children — ages 8, 12 and 16 — to school Monday morning before 8 a.m. when their 40-year-old father showed up at the Humble home unannounced, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy