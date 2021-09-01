Hundreds of Wild Horses Being Removed From Western Colorado
An emergency roundup of wild horses in western Colorado gets underway this week because there are too many horses and not enough water. The Sand Wash Basin, located in the northwest corner of Colorado is currently home to about 900 wild horses. The Bureau of Land Management believes the current drought has greatly reduced the availability of food and water in the area, creating a life-threatening situation for the horses.kool1079.com
Comments / 0