Colorado State

Hundreds of Wild Horses Being Removed From Western Colorado

By Zane Mathews
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
7 days ago
 7 days ago
An emergency roundup of wild horses in western Colorado gets underway this week because there are too many horses and not enough water. The Sand Wash Basin, located in the northwest corner of Colorado is currently home to about 900 wild horses. The Bureau of Land Management believes the current drought has greatly reduced the availability of food and water in the area, creating a life-threatening situation for the horses.

Grand Junction, CO
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

