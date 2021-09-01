Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Ida’s remnants to bring severe storm risk, heavy rainfall to Philly region

Posted by 
WHYY
WHYY
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ida, once a Category 4 hurricane, is currently barreling toward the Delaware Valley. With sustained winds of 150 m.p.h., it is the fifth strongest storm to ever hit the U.S. mainland. Though the storm is now a shell of itself, it is still likely to leave its stamp on the...

whyy.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Montgomery County, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Delaware, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Severe Weather#Tornado Warnings#Labor Day#Extreme Weather#Tornado Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Hurricane Larry could impact New Jersey, East Coast shores

Hurricane Larry moved over the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday around 780 miles southeast of Bermuda – however, impacts from the Category 3 storm are forecast to extend to U.S. shores. The hurricane, with maximum sustained winds near 115 mph with higher gusts, has hurricane-force winds reaching outward up to 70...
EnvironmentPosted by
WHYY

Extreme weather and climate resilience

Hurricane Ida is a stark warning about how climate change is making extreme weather more frequent, more intense and deadlier. The storm caused unprecedented destruction from Gulf states to the Northeast and killed over 60 people, although the death toll is still rising as recovery efforts continue. In western states, another weather crisis: ongoing wildfires caused by droughts and heat waves. This hour, we examine the connection between climate change and severe weather, and if we can still mitigate it. We’ll also discuss climate resilience and how we can prepare and adapt to a more extreme world. Our guests are Penn State University climate scientist MICHAEL MANN and Tulane University climate adaptation researcher JESSE KEENAN. But first, tornadoes caused by Ida’s remnants ripped through towns in New Jersey. We’ll talk with Harrison Township Mayor LOUIS MANZO about how the community of Mullica Hill is coping with the devastation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy