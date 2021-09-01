Police search for missing 10-year-old boy last seen Tuesday in north Houston

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen in north Houston.

Fredrell Richardson was last seen leaving the 5600 block of Patrick Tuesday in an unknown direction.

Houston police describe Fredrell as a Black male, 4'10", 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information regarding the child's whereabouts should contact HPD at (832) 394-1840 or (713) 884-3131.