Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Police search for missing 10-year-old boy last seen Tuesday in north Houston

Posted by 
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 7 days ago
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen in north Houston.

Fredrell Richardson was last seen leaving the 5600 block of Patrick Tuesday in an unknown direction.

Houston police describe Fredrell as a Black male, 4'10", 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YIBQj_0bjEMFqG00

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information regarding the child's whereabouts should contact HPD at (832) 394-1840 or (713) 884-3131.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
73K+
Followers
9K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
North Houston, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Police#Hpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy