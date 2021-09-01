Cancel
Defiant Biden rejects criticism of Afghan exit, points to Afghan military and Trump

The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle 7 days ago
 7 days ago
Reuters

By Jeff Mason and Steve Holland WASHINGTON (Reuters) –President Joe Biden on Tuesday defiantly rejected criticism of his decision to stick to a deadline to pull out of Afghanistan this week, a move that left up to 200 Americans in the country along with thousands of U.S.-aligned Afghan citizens.

In a televised address, Biden offered a sweeping defense of his handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal, saying he inherited an unstable situation from his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, and that the 20-year war “should have ended long ago.”

“I was not going to extend this forever war, and I was not extending a forever exit,” he said, his voice rising with emotion as he spoke.

Biden’s handling of the withdrawal has drawn sharp criticism from Republicans and his own Democrats as well as foreign allies punctured his job approval ratings and raised questions about his judgment.

The fate of Americans and Afghans who were not able to get on the last U.S. flights out of Kabul airport this week after the Taliban took over the capital remains a top concern.

U.S. officials believe 100 to 200 Americans remain in Afghanistan “with some intention to leave,” Biden said. He said most of those who remained were dual citizens and long-time residents who earlier had decided to stay, and added the United States was determined to get them out if they wanted to go… Read More

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

ABOUT

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn't post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
