UPDATE 8 a.m., Sept. 1, 2021: Billy Don Rowe was found safe.

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The McKinney Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Billy Don Rowe, 70.

Rowe walked away from his assisted living community at 1601 Eldorado Pkwy., just east of 75 on Sept. 1.

He was last seen wearing a blue/gray shirt, khaki pants, neon green socks, and a bucket style fishing hat. Please call 911 if you see him.