News to Know (9/1/21)

GALENA, Kan. – 30 years have passed since a woman disappeared from the Galena, Kansas nightclub where she worked. Karole Sullens was 18-years-old when she was last seen on August 31st, 1991. In 2002, Donald Kidwell pled guilty to battery and interference with law enforcement for his role in Sullens’ disappearance. Another suspect has since died. But still much of the case remains a mystery. A $30,000 reward is offered for information that leads to the discovery of Sullens’ remains. Families, authorities continue searching for answers in Sullens’ disappearance.