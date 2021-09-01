Zombie Burger's big 10-patty anniversary

For months, Lucy's Burger Bar made headlines in the Denver Post, Westword, The Know, and more with its new restaurant concept of serving authentic Minneapolis Juicy Lucys in Denver. After much anticipation, Lucy's is now open on Tennyson street in the Berkeley neighborhood, and it sold out of its namesake burgers for most of its opening weekend. In this video, I show you around Denver's newest restaurant that specializes in Juicy Lucys - a burger stuffed with cheese that perfectly melt into a lava hot, delicious texture all their own. When you're looking for new restaurants in Denver, people are often looking for a taste of home or something different. If you're familiar with the Juicy Lucy, you're from Minneapolis, or you're just looking for a new place to eat in the city, Lucy's Burger Bar could be just what you're looking for.
Comments / 0