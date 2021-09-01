Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Zombie Burger's big 10-patty anniversary

By Linh Ta
Posted by 
Axios
Axios
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of Des Moines' most well-known restaurants is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in a big way — and that's putting it lightly. What's happening: Zombie Burger is cooking up "ZB10" burgers, which feature 10 beef patties, 10 slices of American cheese and 10 pieces of bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and zombie sauce.

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
58K+
Followers
24K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burger#Economy#Food Drink#American#Fed#Access Now#Alphabet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsFood Beast

Burger King Japan Debuts Two Hefty Big Mouth Burgers

Even though the burger trend these days indulges in classic, more simple iterations that lean on smash patties and minimal condiments and toppings, there will always be room for the big boys. Burger King Japan knows this and has released a hefty duo of Big Mouth Burgers for a limited...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Robb Report

The Best Burger Presses for Making the Perfect Patty at Home

Everyone loves a good hamburger. It’s as much of a mainstay of American cuisine as fried chicken, hot dogs or apple pie—despite the fact that its exact origin and inventor remain hotly disputed. But let’s face it, molding patties by hand can be a real pain. A burger press can easily remedy this, allowing chefs to quickly squish the beef into a perfect circle of consistent size and weight. Yes, you can always go to your favorite restaurant and grab a burger (or two), but you’ll find it’s much more rewarding to make your own from home on the grill or...
Restaurantskcrw.com

Smash burgers: Big flavor and crusty patty. How to make your own and where to buy them in LA

Imagine my surprise that the thin crusty cheeseburger my dad made for me in a cast iron skillet decades ago is now an entire burger category called smash burgers. LA is in thrall with them, and why not? I do love a contemporary take on a good thick 90s bistro burger, but that requires a relaxed inside dining experience. Smash burgers seem more of the moment when you’re as likely to be eating them in the car or on the couch, the takeaway bag spread out in front of you like a tablecloth.
Lotterynintendowire.com

Kirby gets a big, big burger in upcoming Kirby’s Burger lottery prizes

The Kirby’s Burger Ichiban Kuji lottery prizes have been revealed, and they’re a mouthwatering assortment of goods themed to a super sized serving of Dream Land junk food. We saw the Kirby’s Burger artwork a few months back, but with these product photos we finally have the main course. There’s...
Restaurantsvisitsavannah.com

Lizzy's Burger Bar & Grill

Housed in an old 1800’s trade warehouse, our 2 story waterfront Burger Bar is fully equipped with the best burgers, drinks and beer around to let you unwind and dig in. From fried pickles to specialty tacos, you'll find plenty of fun and delicious bites to try. Party with us and treat yourself to a margarita or craft beer from our full-service bar, or sit back for lunch and tackle our knife-and-fork burger. What can we get for you?
Food & Drinksthefern.org

FERN’s Friday Feed: Krusty Burger, anyone?

Welcome to FERN’s Friday Feed (#FFF), where we share the stories from this week that made us stop and think. “[S]omething in me lit up when I encountered ‘The Unofficial Simpsons Cookbook,’ writes Naomi Fry. “Any connoisseur of cartoon food knows that it doesn’t get much better than the food depicted in ‘The Simpsons.’ When I was a kid, I’d often felt enticed by the clean lines and vivid colors used to illustrate the various dishes and snacks enjoyed by the characters. Watching Chief Wiggum and his crew of Springfield policemen scarf down doughnuts—their fuchsia icing dappled with a smattering of colorful sprinkles—I found myself thinking, Now that’s what doughnuts should look like!”
Food & DrinksFood52

Is a Patty Melt a Hamburger or a Sandwich? Either Way, It's the Best

I’ve realized that the population of my Brooklyn neighborhood, where I've lived for a decade, can be divided into buffalo chicken salad people and patty melt people. I put myself in the latter category. One of my favorites was the patty melt they served at beloved local spot MeMe’s Diner, which closed its doors in 2020 but has been reborn as K.I.T., a natural-wine spot that also sells excellent baked goods.
Restaurantsokmag.com

Flo’s Burger Diner

Lovers of legendary chicken fried steak are known to follow Flo’s Burger Diner on Facebook to see if that gravy-topped favorite is available. A classic and renowned diner on Route 66, Flo’s serves varying daily specials – and you might just come across the Bomb Burger, which has a “cream cheese jalapeno popper schmear between two patties with mayo and bacon” that also comes in junior size. Loaded grilled cheese sandwiches defy convention, packed with choices like slow roasted pulled pork and avocado. Other favorites include a ribeye French dip, along with scratch-made side dishes like fried mushrooms, fried dill pickle chips, haystack onion rings and variations of tator tots and hand-cut French fries, including chili cheese and bacon cheddar. 2604 E. 11th St., Tulsa; facebook.com/FlosBurgerDinerTulsa.
Food & DrinksPosted by
People

Andy Saint Ange's Horseradish Cheddar Burgers

"I love making food that I would personally want to eat and this burger just happens to be my favorite thing on the menu! Not to mention it's one of our most popular burgers," says Andy Saint Ange, the executive chef at American Social in Miami. "This burger is simple...
Food Beast

There's A Brick of Mac and Cheese Inside This Burger

Spotted by @unlokt out in Las Vegas, Nevada is this Mac N Cheese Patty Burger from Truffles N Bacon Cafe that has my eyes as wide as my stomach after seeing the amount of Mac N Cheese it boasts. Stuffed inside this burger is a whole brick of mac n...
Recipessandiegouniontribune.com

Big-flavored mini burgers get a global twist

Grass-fed beef is combined with Greek feta and Moroccan harissa and served on Hawaiian sweet rolls. When it comes to creating recipes, I love to use spices from one culinary tradition and add them to ingredients associated with another to see what happens — sometimes on purpose, sometimes out of the need to use what I have on hand. The latter is how this recipe was born several years ago.
RecipesOne Green Planet

10 Hot Vegan Burgers for Labor Day

With Labor Day just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking of what you’re going to make! Whether you’re hosting a get-together, attending someone else’s barbecue, or just relaxing at home, you are going to love these vegan burger recipes. Veggie burgers nowadays aren’t what they used to be. Now they’re hearty, flavorful, and hold together. Plus, there are so many different ways to make them – mushrooms, beans, quinoa, seitan, and more!
RestaurantsFirst We Feast

A Burger Scholar's Quest to Recreate a 121-Year-Old Burger | Burger Scholar Sessions

George Motz is on a quest to recreate one of the very first burgers in the world—the 121-year-old hamburger sandwich from the historic Louis' Lunch restaurant, a.k.a., the longest continually-operating hamburger restaurant in America. Using custom-built equipment and accurate cooking techniques, George will attempt to do what no Burger Scholar has done before and faithfully make one at home, for his fans. It's a crazy science experiment involving welding, engineering, and a bit of madness—all in the name of hamburger history!
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

10 Restaurants Slinging Mouth Watering Veggie Burgers

In a city where barbecue and steaks reign supreme, it should come as no surprise that the city slings solid burgers. But in an age where food sensibility is increasing, the restaurant market scene has been diversified with vegan and vegetarian options, resulting in restaurants and burger bars developing irresistible meatless choices. With the convenience of being able to offer wildly popular Beyond and Impossible patties, which taste painstakingly similar to real meat, chefs are able to get creative with their veggie burgers. Moreover, some restaurants forego the plant-based patty altogether, opting to build their own house-made concoction.
Denver, CONews Break

(VIDEO) Denver's Most Anticipated Burger of 2021 | Lucy's Burger Bar

For months, Lucy's Burger Bar made headlines in the Denver Post, Westword, The Know, and more with its new restaurant concept of serving authentic Minneapolis Juicy Lucys in Denver. After much anticipation, Lucy's is now open on Tennyson street in the Berkeley neighborhood, and it sold out of its namesake burgers for most of its opening weekend. In this video, I show you around Denver's newest restaurant that specializes in Juicy Lucys - a burger stuffed with cheese that perfectly melt into a lava hot, delicious texture all their own. When you're looking for new restaurants in Denver, people are often looking for a taste of home or something different. If you're familiar with the Juicy Lucy, you're from Minneapolis, or you're just looking for a new place to eat in the city, Lucy's Burger Bar could be just what you're looking for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy