Zombie Burger's big 10-patty anniversary

Welcome to FERN’s Friday Feed (#FFF), where we share the stories from this week that made us stop and think. “[S]omething in me lit up when I encountered ‘The Unofficial Simpsons Cookbook,’ writes Naomi Fry. “Any connoisseur of cartoon food knows that it doesn’t get much better than the food depicted in ‘The Simpsons.’ When I was a kid, I’d often felt enticed by the clean lines and vivid colors used to illustrate the various dishes and snacks enjoyed by the characters. Watching Chief Wiggum and his crew of Springfield policemen scarf down doughnuts—their fuchsia icing dappled with a smattering of colorful sprinkles—I found myself thinking, Now that’s what doughnuts should look like!”