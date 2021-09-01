Cancel
New Castle, PA

Hickory Run gift to help power Y programs

New Castle News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHickory Run Energy Station is helping to power programs at the Lawrence County YMCA. Ethan Russell, plant manager for the 1,000-megawatt, natural gas-powered energy station in North Beaver Township, presented a $5,000 check this week to Maria McKee, the Y’s chief executive officer. Brock Shealy, TYR Energy Vice President of Operations and Compliance, and New Castle Mayor Chris Frye — who also sits on the Y board — were on hand for the presentation as well.

